KFC announces festive feast combos with extra fried chicken for holiday season

The holiday season has begun, and KFC is settling right into the festivities. The fast food chain launched a new feast combo, which includes extra fried chicken. According to the new press release dropped, the food joint has revealed that the combo will be launched under their new promotional campaign, Cluck Turkey.

The combo consists of eight pieces of chicken with some sides like biscuits, two helpings of mashed potatoes, and eight ounces of gravy. The combo will be available to buy at $25, and the quantity will be enough to feed a family of four.

KFC’s festive offers In addition to the launch of the combos, KFC is also bringing in its first-ever gravy flight. The item will consist of three types of gravies, along with Signature Brown, White Peppercorn, and the brand-new Southwest Cheddar Gravy.

Moreover, the CMO of KFC, Melissa Cash, mentioned in the press release, “KFC has been bringing people together around the dinner table for more than 70 years, and this holiday season we’re inviting everyone to cluck turkey and make room for flavor.” She further stated, “The Extra Crispy Festive Feast and our first-ever Gravy Flight are designed to bring that joy back to the holiday table—at a price that brings everyone to the table, because the holidays should taste as good as they feel.”

To continue with the festivities, the food chai will also put up special items from the merchandise on the online store. It would include matching family pajamas and fried chicken-themed wrapping paper.

Meanwhile, the food joint's recent festive combo will be released after they recently made a comeback with their popular potato wedges.

KFC brings back potato wedges Months ago, KFC’s potato wedges made a return to the menu, leading to the fans getting excited and an early sell-out of the item. The food product became a cult item in the late 1990s and early 2000s. However, it was discontinued by the food joint in 2020, leaving the consumers disheartened.

In addition to the potato wedges, the chain also introduced KFC's legendary Hot & Spicy Wings. Catherine Tan-Gillespie, President of KFC, US, revealed in her statement, "Wedge-lovers, we heard you—and we agree it's been five long years without wedges. But the wait is over.”