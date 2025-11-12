Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner delete photos with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle from birthday bash

A new round of royal speculation has begun online after Kim Kardashian and her mother Kris Jenner deleted photos featuring Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from social media.

The images were originally shared from Jenner’s 70th birthday celebration, hosted over the weekend at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s Beverly Hills mansion. The star-studded guest list included Oprah Winfrey, Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Bill Gates, Paris Hilton, Tyler Perry, and Mark Zuckerberg, among others.

Jenner had initially posted a carousel of pictures from the event, one of which showed her posing with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. That photo, however, has since been removed. Kardashian, too, deleted an image in which she was seen smiling with Meghan Markle.

Fans trolled Prince Harry and Meghan Markle online after Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian quietly deleted their Instagram photos featuring the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

A user wrote, “People have been posting this pic of Kim and Meghan. However, that picture is not on Kim's IG account.”

“I’m officially calling it. The Kardashians are canceling the Markles. There will be no more support for Megan & Harry from the Kardashians. I really do believe Megan must’ve misbehaved at the party for both Kris & Kim to delete these photos. Megan’s an embarrassment to everyone,” another user wrote on X.

“I honestly wouldn’t be surprised if it’s nothing personal. It’s just the Kardashians are image control freaks to a level Megan can never be hence why Megan looks like trash. She is a multimillionaire married to a prince and she looks like trash next to the Kardashians,” the third user wrote.

Earlier that evening, the couple attended the Baby2Baby Gala in Los Angeles to support their friend Serena Williams, before reportedly heading to Jenner’s private bash. Despite efforts to keep their attendance discreet, photographers captured the pair arriving hand in hand.

According to Page Six, palace insiders were reportedly surprised by the couple’s appearance at such a lavish Hollywood gathering. One unnamed source described the move as “tacky,” suggesting it contrasted sharply with the image Prince William has been cultivating for the monarchy.

Meanwhile, Meghan Markle continues to focus on her business ventures. Her lifestyle brand, originally called American Riviera Orchard, was recently renamed As Ever after a series of trademark challenges. In an Instagram video, she said the new name reflected a “fresh direction” and a deeper partnership with Netflix, which is also producing her upcoming series.