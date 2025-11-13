Kim Kardashian becomes richer than ever, net worth soars - Here's all you need to know

Kim Kardashian is now richer than ever. Courtesy? The star's shapewear and apparel brand Skims, which hit a $5 billion valuation, following a fresh $225 million funding round led by Goldman Sachs Alternatives.

The latest funding adds roughly $200 million to Kim’s personal fortune — bumping her net worth to an estimated $1.9 billion, reported Forbes.

Skims – which started with shapewear in 2019 and has since expanded to t-shirts, pajamas, jackets and men’s hoodies—was last valued at $4 billion in a fundraising round in 2023.

How much does Skims contribute to Kim's wealth? Despite years of success on Keeping Up With The Kardashians and The Kardashians — most of Kim Kardashian’s wealth now comes from Skims. She’s estimated to own just under one-third of the company, as per Forbes.

Cofounders Jens and Emma Grede, who together hold about 14%, have also seen their fortunes grow by roughly $150 million.

Skims is on track to make $1 billion in sales this year, up from $750 million during its last funding round.

“I do everything from all the design to pick out all the campaigns,” Kardashian, who is also working to pass the bar exam, said on The Graham Norton Show earlier this month. “That’s my daily job.”

Kim Kardashian and Skims Skims was launched in 2019 by Kim Kardashian, Jens Grede and Emma Grede.

Skims' $5 billion valuation cemented the Kim Kardashian brand's status as one of fashion’s biggest success stories. “This milestone reflects continued confidence in our long-term vision and coupled with disciplined execution, positions Skims to unlock its next phase of growth,” said Jens Grede, the company’s cofounder and CEO, in a press release.

The brand now boasts 20 stores across the U.S. and Mexico, with ambitions to become a “predominantly physical business.”

What are Skims' upcoming launches? In February, Skims launched NikeSkims, an activewear-for-woman collaboration with Nike. The partners are now scheduled to drop NikeSkims line—including socks, waist packs and training gloves—which will hit the stores on Thursday, 13 November.

Kim Kardashian isn’t stopping at shapewear. Skims recently moved into beauty, taking full ownership of SKKN by Kim after buying back French beauty giant Coty’s 20% stake. Earlier this month, the company hired Diarrha N’Diaye, founder of clean beauty label Ami Colé, to lead its next push into skincare and fragrance.