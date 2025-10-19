Kim Kardashian’s Academy Museum Gala look sparks debate. Internet weighs in on her daring masked Margiela ensemble

Fashion mogul Kim Kardashian arrived in an ethereal Maison Margiela couture gown at the fifth Academy Gala, but it wasn’t the dress that stole the spotlight—it was the mask.

Kim Kardashian is once again talk of the town. Why? Her look featured a nude-hued, body-skimming gown that shimmered subtly under the lights, paired with dramatic sleeves that billowed like soft silk wings. Draped elegance met futuristic edge when Kim appeared with her face veiled in sheer fabric, transforming the red carpet into a performance space.

“I decided to add the mask last minute,” Kim told Variety with a laugh. “I had full hair and makeup done—sorry, Mario!” she added, referring to her long-time artist, Mario Dedivanovic. The ensemble, she explained, resonated with her “Skims aesthetic”—sleek, minimal, and quietly subversive.

Her jewellery brought structure to the softness: a crystal-drenched choker that spilled down her décolletage and bold, emerald-toned rings for contrast. The look felt both sculptural and surreal, echoing designer John Galliano’s theatrical couture vision for Margiela.

Internet Divided Over Kim’s Fashion Experiment Online, reactions were instant. One person wrote, "Giving very much "can of biscuits" energy (sic)." Another person wrote, “okay i know we’re focused on her head… but what the absolute f**k is happening near her waist/stomach area (sic).”

A third user commented, “This body augmentation streak she’s on, while raising a daughter at such an impressionable age, is unbecoming to say the least (sic).” Another person quipped, “At least she has done us all a favour and covered her face up this time (sic).”