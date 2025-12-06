Kim Kardashian shares ‘Ten Kimmandments’ she swears by to build a billion-dollar brand: ‘Social media a superpower…’

Kim Kardashian, the co-founder of SKIMS, dropped a teaser for her debut at MasterClass, where she swears by "Ten Kimmandments" derived from building the American shapewear and clothing brand into a billion-dollar brand.

In a latest teaser for the show, Kim emphasised turning underestimation into opportunity – “People have been underestimating me my entire life. And that is the greatest gift I've ever received.”

“Because when you are underestimated, you have the element of surprise on your side. Whether it's building a billion-dollar company or building a billion-dollar brand, the playbook is the same,” Kim said.

In the promotion for the entrepreneur and media mogul's course, Kim also talked about social media branding and how to navigate media scrutiny. She shared her “no-a**h**e policy” for partnerships, revealing her self-doubt as a motivator for relentless execution.

“I'm sharing the ten 'Kimmandments' that I've lived by — From turning social media into a superpower, to my strict no-asshole policy for any partnership,” she said.

“I'm also sharing the self-doubt that drives me to execute relentlessly. Because if I can do it, you can do it,” Kim added.

In the caption, Kim Kardashian said, “Everyone sees the headlines. What they don’t see is the work.” “On @MasterClass, I’m sharing my rules of business, how I built brands, made pivots, and stayed in control of my story. These are my Ten Kimmandments.”

‘Ten Kimmandments’ According to the Hollywood Reporter, MasterClass is a stacked lineup of virtual instructors, each a leading authority in their respective field.

In this course, led by Kim Kardashian, she will teach “strategies to control the narrative, turn followers into customers, and create success on your terms.”

Here are “The Ten Kimmandments,” or Kim's 10 essential rules for building a brand that people can't stop talking about:

Kimmandment 1: You Are The Product.

Kimmandment 2: They Prove It. You Perfect It.

Kimmandment 3: Define Yourself Before Others Do

Kimmandment 4: Don't Follow the Feed. Be the Feed.

Kimmandment 5: Turn Failure Into Strategy.

Kimmandment 6: Your Customer Is Your Co-Founder

Kimmandment 7: Culture Sets The Time.

Kimmandment 8: Know Your Worth. Then Add Tax.

Kimmandment 9: Empires Are Built Before Dawn.

Kimmandment 10: Because I Said So.

“My biggest business lessons came from experience - good, bad, and everything in between,” The Hollywood Reporter quoted Kim as saying.