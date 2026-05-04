Kimi Antonelli wins Miami Grand Prix 2026; secures third consecutive F1 win in thrilling race

Kimi Antonelli delivered a masterclass drive to win the 2026 Miami Grand Prix, claiming his third straight Formula 1 victory. The 19-year-old Mercedes star held off a determined Lando Norris in a tense battle at the front, while late drama unfolded behind them in one of the most exciting races of the young season.
The lights went out under cooler, overcast skies at the Miami International Autodrome, and chaos followed immediately. Starting from pole, Kimi Antonelli locked up into Turn 1, allowing Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen to go three-abreast with him. Verstappen spun a full 360 degrees after contact but amazingly avoided a multi-car pile-up.
Incidents further back brought out the Safety Car early. Isack Hadjar hit the barriers, and Pierre Gasly flipped after tangling with Liam Lawson. Both drivers walked away unharmed, but several cars were retired or needed repairs.
Once racing resumed, the lead changed hands several times between Leclerc, Antonelli, and Norris. McLaren showed strong pace, but Mercedes timed their first stops perfectly. Antonelli’s early undercut worked beautifully, putting him ahead of Norris in clean air.
Light rain threatened but never arrived heavily, so teams stayed on slicks. Norris closed the gap to within a second at times, yet Antonelli stayed calm.
Behind them, George Russell battled tyre wear and later a broken front wing. “Four wheel sliding everywhere, it is just awful,” he radioed in frustration. Oscar Piastri charged forward, while Verstappen fought aggressively on older tyres to climb back into the points.
With two laps to go, Charles Leclerc, running fourth, suddenly spun at Turn 17 while trying to defend against Oscar Piastri. He kept it out of the barriers but limped home slowly. George Russell seized the chance to pass for fourth, and Max Verstappen overtook the struggling Ferrari on the start-finish straight for fifth. Leclerc eventually crossed the line in sixth ahead of his teammate.
Up front, Kimi Antonelli stretched his lead to over two seconds in the final moments. Lando Norris settled for second, with Piastri completing the podium in third.
Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms. <br><br> Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences. <br><br> Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions. <br><br> She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.
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