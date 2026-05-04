Subscribe

Kimi Antonelli wins Miami Grand Prix 2026; secures third consecutive F1 win in thrilling race

Kimi Antonelli's mature performance under pressure shows why many see him as the future of the sport. With three wins from three races, Antonelli now leads the drivers’ championship as the F1 2026 season heads to the next round.

Aachal Maniyar
Published4 May 2026, 12:20 AM IST
Mercedes' Italian driver Kimi Antonelli celebrates after winning the 2026 Miami Formula One Grand Prix at Miami International Autodrome in Miami Gardens, Florida.
Mercedes' Italian driver Kimi Antonelli celebrates after winning the 2026 Miami Formula One Grand Prix at Miami International Autodrome in Miami Gardens, Florida.(AFP)
AI Quick Read

Kimi Antonelli delivered a masterclass drive to win the 2026 Miami Grand Prix, claiming his third straight Formula 1 victory. The 19-year-old Mercedes star held off a determined Lando Norris in a tense battle at the front, while late drama unfolded behind them in one of the most exciting races of the young season.

Chaotic start shakes up the order

The lights went out under cooler, overcast skies at the Miami International Autodrome, and chaos followed immediately. Starting from pole, Kimi Antonelli locked up into Turn 1, allowing Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen to go three-abreast with him. Verstappen spun a full 360 degrees after contact but amazingly avoided a multi-car pile-up.

Advertisement

Incidents further back brought out the Safety Car early. Isack Hadjar hit the barriers, and Pierre Gasly flipped after tangling with Liam Lawson. Both drivers walked away unharmed, but several cars were retired or needed repairs.

Also Read | Messi steals spotlight at 2026 F1 Miami Grand Prix with Mercedes Paddock visit

Strategy and mid-race fights define the action

Once racing resumed, the lead changed hands several times between Leclerc, Antonelli, and Norris. McLaren showed strong pace, but Mercedes timed their first stops perfectly. Antonelli’s early undercut worked beautifully, putting him ahead of Norris in clean air.

Light rain threatened but never arrived heavily, so teams stayed on slicks. Norris closed the gap to within a second at times, yet Antonelli stayed calm.

Behind them, George Russell battled tyre wear and later a broken front wing. “Four wheel sliding everywhere, it is just awful,” he radioed in frustration. Oscar Piastri charged forward, while Verstappen fought aggressively on older tyres to climb back into the points.

Advertisement

Late drama delivers final-lap excitement

With two laps to go, Charles Leclerc, running fourth, suddenly spun at Turn 17 while trying to defend against Oscar Piastri. He kept it out of the barriers but limped home slowly. George Russell seized the chance to pass for fourth, and Max Verstappen overtook the struggling Ferrari on the start-finish straight for fifth. Leclerc eventually crossed the line in sixth ahead of his teammate.

Up front, Kimi Antonelli stretched his lead to over two seconds in the final moments. Lando Norris settled for second, with Piastri completing the podium in third.

Advertisement
Also Read | Isack Hadjar disqualified from Miami GP qualifying after Antonelli claims pole

Miami GP 2026 standings

About the Author

Aachal Maniyar

Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More

Sports
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeUsTrendingKimi Antonelli wins Miami Grand Prix 2026; secures third consecutive F1 win in thrilling race
Read Next Story