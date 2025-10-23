Here's why King Charles and Pope Leo praying together in public is a big moment

In a historic moment, King Charles prayed with Pope Leo on Thursday, 23 October, at the Vatican's Sistine Chapel. This marks the historic reconciliation of the Catholic Church with the Anglican Communion nearly 500 years after they split, Reuters reported.

King Charles prays with Pope Leo In 1534, King Henry VIII of England decided to part ways with the Catholic Church in order to divorce his first wife and get married again, hoping to produce an heir.

Charles, a distant descendant of King Henry VIII, has become another divorced and remarried British monarch to pray with the Pope, The New York Times reported.

Being the monarch, King Charles serves as the supreme governor for the Church of England.

Charles, 76, arrived in Rome on Wednesday, 22 October, and was joined by his wife, Queen Camilla. Buckingham Palace called it a "historic" visit. On Thursday, the royal couple was greeted at the Apostolic Palace by a ceremonial guard of honor by the Swiss Guard, CBS News reported.

This marked Charles's maiden meeting with Pope Leo, who took over as the head of the Catholic Church in May after the demise of Pope Francis.

Thursday's service was conducted in the same chamber where Pope Leo was named as the head of the Roman Catholic Church.

It was the first time that a pontiff and a British monarch prayed together in public.

Why is it symbolic for the two churches? When Pope Clement VII did not annul King Henry VIII's marriage to Catherine of Aragon, the English Reformation decided to separate the Church of England from the Pope's authority in Rome.

As per Reuters, King Henry's "desire for a male heir was the immediate catalyst for the rupture". He later tied the knot with Anne Boleyn, who was his second of the six wives.

The 23 October service is a "sign of markedly improved relations" between Catholic and Anglican denominations, The New York Times stated.

King Charles’s mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, held meetings with multiple popes during her time, but she was never spotted praying with any of them in public.

Prior to this, Charles and Camilla met Pope Francis in April.

