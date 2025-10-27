King Charles steps out at unveiling of UK’s first National LGBTQ+ armed forces memorial

King Charles stepped out on Monday, 27 October, to attend the unveiling of the UK’s first National LGBTQ+ Forces Memorial. During his visit, the monarch met with the veterans and laid a bouquet at the base of the memorial at the National Memorial Arboretum, People Magazine reported.

The head of state also sat down with the other guests to hear the speeches from military veterans such as Brigadier Clare Phillips.

In his address, Phillips said, “For hundreds of LGBT veterans, their experiences have been catastrophic—their lives and careers shattered.”

He added, “Today's unveiling of this incredible memorial is about remembering that we stand on the shoulders of giants—those people who fought discrimination and persecution so we can now serve openly and proudly.”

According to People Magazine, the event hosted 300 dignitaries, veterans and other serving personnel. After the conclusion of the ceremony, King Charles met with the two groups of LGBTQ+ veterans and serving personnel.

Additionally, the event had a sculpture designed by the artisans of the Abraxas Academy in King's Lynn. Titled “An Open Letter,” the piece was made of bronze and a crumbled piece of paper with the words written in the letters that were quite often used to disgrace the closeted service members before 2000. This was the time when the UK removed the ban on gay and lesbian citizens in the military, People reported.

One of the artists from Abraxas Academy, Nina Bilbey, shared a picture of herself with the King on her social media and captioned it as “a day I will never forget.”

As for the event, the unveiling of the LGBTQ National Forces Memorial comes amid the preparations for Remembrance Day, which will be observed on 11 November.

What to expect from Remembrance Day? While citizens of the United Kingdom paid their respects to members of the armed forces who died in the line of duty, Remembrance Day will be observed to honor the men who fought in World War I. Members of the royal family will gather to mark the occasion at the Cenotaph war memorial in Whitehall.

The memorial was unveiled by Queen Elizabeth's grandfather, King George V, on 11 November 1920 to pay his respects to the soldiers who died during the war.

The same day, King George V also laid an unnamed member of the army to rest in Westminster Abbey.

Princess Anne and her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, will observe the day in Australia, marking their presence in the country for the 100th anniversary of the Royal Australian Corps of Signals.

FAQs What is the purpose of the UK’s first National LGBTQ+ Forces Memorial? It has been unveiled to pay respects to the closeted service members who died in the line of duty.

Was King Charles present at the unveiling ceremony of the UK’s first National LGBTQ+ Forces Memorial? Yes, King Charles met with the veterans during the major event.