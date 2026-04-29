‘General Hospital’ actor Kirsten Storms faces emergency restraining order as ex-husband raises alarming claims in court

Brandon Barash, known for his role in the long-running soap opera General Hospital, has reportedly secured an emergency restraining order against his ex-wife, Kirsten Storms.

According to court documents cited by TMZ, a judge approved the request after Barash raised concerns about Storms’ behaviour and its potential impact on their 12-year-old daughter.

Concerns Raised In Court Documents

As per the report, Barash, 46, alleged that Storms, 42, is currently dealing with a “mental health crisis” that has made him fear for their child’s well-being.

Check out Kirsten Storms' post here:

The documents state that following their divorce in 2016, both actors relocated separately to Tennessee. Barash claimed that Storms has faced housing instability in recent years, including an alleged eviction-related lawsuit filed by a landlord.

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He further alleged that she did not have a permanent residence between September 2024 and June 2025, and frequently moved between hotel rooms. According to Barash, Storms believed that people were “following her and the child,” prompting repeated changes in accommodation.

Allegations Around Behaviour And Health

In his filing, Barash also claimed that in May 2025, Storms told him she was experiencing “delusions and hallucinations” and expressed doubts about caring for their daughter during her parenting time.

He further alleged that she was hospitalised and placed under psychiatric care for a period, though he claimed she later behaved as if the episode had not occurred.

Additionally, Barash cited information from a friend of Storms, who allegedly told him that she may be misusing Adderall and possibly other substances. The filing also refers to what Barash described as “repeated episodes” involving emotional distress and hearing voices.

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Mint has not independently verified these claims.

Court Orders And Next Hearing According to the report, the court has currently granted Storms only supervised visitation with their daughter.

Barash has also requested that the court direct Storms to undergo a mental health evaluation as part of the proceedings.

The status of the restraining order is expected to be reviewed later this week.

Their Relationship Timeline Barash and Storms met while working on General Hospital, where Storms has portrayed the character Maxie Jones since 2005. The two married in 2013 and welcomed their daughter in 2014.

They separated and finalised their divorce in 2016.

Storms’ Recent Health Disclosure In July last year, Storms had shared that she would be taking an extended break from General Hospital to undergo brain surgery. She returned to the show in February after a six-month hiatus.

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