Know how to vote for ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 34 online and via text — when does voting window open and close?

A brand-new season of Dancing With the Stars premieres Tuesday (September 16). Wondering how to vote for your favourite celebrity and how many votes you're allowed? Here's how to cast your votes for ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 34.

As per reports, there are two ways to vote for your favourite couples during Season 34 of Dancing With the Stars: 1. online through ABC's website or 2. via SMS during each episode's live voting window.

You may cast up to 10 votes per voting method, allowing a maximum of 20 votes per couple each week.

How to vote for Dancing With The Stars Season 34 online Viewers can follow these simple steps to vote online for Dancing With the Stars Season 34:

Visit dwtsvote.abc.com and log in or create an account. Check your email for a verification code. (Remember to check your Spam or Junk folders if you don't see it.) Enter the verification code on the voting page to confirm your email address. Follow the instructions to vote for your favorite couple(s) during the active voting window. How To Vote For Dancing With The Stars Season 34 Via Text To vote via SMS for Dancing With the Stars Season 34, eligible viewers should:

Text the specific keyword for your chosen contestant to 21523 (keywords will be available on the voting page when voting opens). Each text counts as one vote. You'll receive a confirmation message after your first vote for a couple during each voting window. When you reach the 10-vote limit for a couple, you'll receive a notification informing you.

When Does The Dancing With the Stars Season 34 Voting Window Open And Close? Both Dancing With the Stars voting methods are only available during the initial simulcast on ABC and Disney+ in the Eastern and Central time zones, starting at 8 pm ET and 7 pm CT.

Voting closes immediately after the final competitive dance of each episode. Viewers cannot vote during rebroadcasts or while streaming the show on Hulu (available the next day).

ABC’s long-running dance competition returns on Tuesday, September 16 at 8 pm ET on ABC and Disney+.

Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough will once again co-host the star-studded program, with Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough returning as judges.