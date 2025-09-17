Know how to vote for ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 34 online and via text — when does voting window open and close?

A brand-new season of Dancing With the Stars premieres Tuesday (September 16). Wondering how to vote for your favourite celebrity and how many votes you're allowed? Here's how to cast your votes for ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 34.
As per reports, there are two ways to vote for your favourite couples during Season 34 of Dancing With the Stars: 1. online through ABC's website or 2. via SMS during each episode's live voting window.
You may cast up to 10 votes per voting method, allowing a maximum of 20 votes per couple each week.
Viewers can follow these simple steps to vote online for Dancing With the Stars Season 34:
To vote via SMS for Dancing With the Stars Season 34, eligible viewers should:
When you reach the 10-vote limit for a couple, you'll receive a notification informing you.
Both Dancing With the Stars voting methods are only available during the initial simulcast on ABC and Disney+ in the Eastern and Central time zones, starting at 8 pm ET and 7 pm CT.
Voting closes immediately after the final competitive dance of each episode. Viewers cannot vote during rebroadcasts or while streaming the show on Hulu (available the next day).
ABC’s long-running dance competition returns on Tuesday, September 16 at 8 pm ET on ABC and Disney+.
Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough will once again co-host the star-studded program, with Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough returning as judges.
The first night will feature an opening number to "Kill the Lights," plus a performance by the all-new troupe — featuring Carter Williams, Hailey Bills, Onye Stevenson, and Jaxon Willard — to Tate McRae's "Just Keep Watching."