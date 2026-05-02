Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods mutually part ways with WWE: New Day era ends after two decades

In a stunning development that has sent shockwaves through the wrestling world, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods have mutually decided to part ways with WWE. The announcement marked the official end of The New Day era. After years of highs, heartbreaks, and history-making moments, the duo, who formed one of WWE’s most beloved and decorated tag teams, chose to step away together.

This mutual exit ended a remarkable chapter that began when Kingston debuted in 2006, and Woods joined in 2010. Together with Big E, they launched The New Day in 2014, turning a gimmick into a cultural phenomenon. Even after Big E’s 2022 neck injury sidelined him permanently, Kingston and Woods kept the group alive, evolving through triumphs and tensions.

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The New Day’s legacy in WWE history Few teams have left a mark quite like The New Day. They became the most decorated tag team in WWE history, boasting 13 combined brand tag team championship reigns, including a record seven as SmackDown Tag Team Champions. Their 483-day reign as Raw Tag Team Champions remains the longest ever. They also captured the NXT Tag Team titles, completing the Triple Crown as a unit.

Kofi Kingston’s crowning solo achievement came at WrestleMania 35 in 2019, where he won the WWE Championship in a feel-good moment fueled by massive fan support.

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Xavier Woods, meanwhile, claimed the 2021 King of the Ring crown and built a massive following through his gaming persona. The group’s positive “Power of Positivity” message, complete with trombones, pancakes, and rainbow gear, helped them connect with fans across generations.

Even after turning heel in December 2024, dramatically kicking Big E out during their 10-year anniversary celebration on Raw, the pair continued delivering strong in-ring work. They feuded with top factions like The Judgment Day and The Final Testament, briefly added Grayson Waller, and adapted to injuries and shifting creative plans.

What led to the mutual departure? Details around the exact reasons remain limited, but sources describe the decision as amicable. Both stars had signed multi-year extensions in 2025, with Kingston’s deal reportedly running through 2030. Yet amid a changing WWE roster, ongoing recovery from injuries, and a desire for new chapters, they opted to leave on their own terms.

WWE has not issued an official statement yet, but the wrestling community is already buzzing. Fans on social media are sharing memories, praising the duo’s impact, and even floating Hall of Fame possibilities. Many see this as a chance for Kingston and Woods to explore fresh opportunities, whether in AEW, independent wrestling, or outside the ring entirely.