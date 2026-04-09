Konnor Griffin signs record 9-year, $140 million contract extension with Pittsburgh Pirates; check details

The Pittsburgh Pirates have secured their future by signing rookie shortstop Konnor Griffin to a massive nine-year, $140 million contract extension, the team announced on Wednesday (April 8). This deal marked the largest guaranteed contract in the Pirates franchise history and the biggest ever given to a player in his rookie season.

Konnor Griffin's form The 19-year-old Konnor Griffin, widely regarded as baseball’s top prospect, made his Major League debut less than a week ago and immediately took over as the starting shortstop. He became the first teenage position player to reach the big leagues since Juan Soto in 2018. The new contract buys out three years of potential free agency, keeping the franchise cornerstone in Pittsburgh through his age-26 season.

"Signing Konnor is a meaningful commitment to this team, this city, and our fans. It reflects our belief in Konnor, in this season's club and in the future of our organization," said Pirates chair Bob Nutting in a statement.

"Konnor represents everything we value in a player: exceptional talent, strong character, a team-first mentality, and a maturity that stood out to all of us from the beginning. He is the right person, from the right family. This is another important step in the work we have been doing to build a winning team, for this year and going forward," he added.

Konnor Griffin's career Konnor Griffin was the ninth overall pick in the 2024 MLB Draft out of Jackson Prep in Mississippi. After dominating the minor leagues in 2025, where he earned consensus Minor League Player of the Year honors by hitting .333/.415/.527 across three levels, he has quickly proven himself at the MLB level. Scouts had raised questions about his hit tool and long-term position at shortstop, but Griffin has silenced doubters with his plus defense and rapid adjustment.

In his first five games with the Pirates, Griffin is batting .176/.300/.235 with three RBIs and two runs scored. Since his debut, Pittsburgh has gone 4-1 and now sits at 7-4 overall, holding the fifth-best record in baseball. The team’s pitching staff has been outstanding, with ace Paul Skenes leading a rotation that boasts a 3.27 ERA, ranking seventh in MLB.

Also Read | Paul Skenes joins youngest Cy Young Award winners list in just his second season

Negotiation timeline and other details The Pittsburgh Pirates negotiated the extension throughout spring training, finalizing the framework this week. By waiting until after Konnor Griffin’s debut to complete the deal, the team remains eligible for a first-round draft pick under the Prospect Promotion Incentive if the young shortstop wins Rookie of the Year or finishes in the top three of MVP voting in 2026, 2027, or 2028.

Record-breaking contract This contract surpasses the previous Pittsburgh Pirates' record held by outfielder Bryan Reynolds, who signed an eight-year, $106.75 million extension. It also tops the recent eight-year, $130 million deal (with a ninth-year club option) given to Boston’s Roman Anthony shortly after his debut last year. Griffin becomes the third rookie this spring to land a long-term extension, following similar deals for Seattle’s Colt Emerson and Milwaukee’s Cooper Pratt.