Kourtney Kardashian launches colostrum supplement! Expert reveals why it may not be safe for everyone

Reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian recently launched Lemme Colostrum, a new addition to her wellness brand that includes both gummies and a liquid creamer. In true Kardashian style, the campaign features Kim Kardashian playfully suing her sister for not sharing the product sooner.

Priced at around ₹2,700 (USD 30) for the gummies and ₹2,200 (USD 25) for the liquid, both versions are infused with colostrum, a nutrient-rich fluid inspired by human breast milk, along with vitamin D3, lactoferrin, and MCT oil. Kourtney claims the supplement supports gut health and immunity. But does science actually back these claims?

What exactly is colostrum? Colostrum is the first form of milk produced after childbirth, rich in proteins, antibodies, and growth factors that help strengthen a newborn’s immune system. Most supplements use bovine colostrum, derived from cow's milk, which contains components like immunoglobulins, lactoferrin, and antioxidants.

According to Dr Nishmita R, Consultant, Geriatric Medicine, SPARSH Hospital, Bangalore, colostrum is gaining popularity among adults for its potential to boost immunity, improve gut health, and aid recovery after illness. However, she adds that it should be used cautiously and only when necessary.

Potential benefits of colostrum supplements 1. Supports gut health Colostrum is often recommended for people dealing with digestive issues, frequent infections, or post-antibiotic recovery. The growth factors it contains may help repair the gut lining and improve nutrient absorption. Some studies suggest it can help with 'leaky gut syndrome,' though more human research is needed.

2. Boosts immunity Bovine colostrum is rich in immunoglobulins and lactoferrin, both known to help the body fight off infections. "It can support immune function in those with frequent colds or weak immunity," Dr Nishmita R tells Health Shots.

3. May promote skin health The anti-inflammatory and antioxidant compounds in colostrum could help reduce inflammation and improve skin clarity. While early studies show promise, more evidence is required to confirm these cosmetic benefits.

4. Aids in recovery and performance "Athletes have long used colostrum supplements for muscle recovery and endurance. Its proteins and peptides may help reduce fatigue and improve post-exercise recovery time," explains Dr Nishmita R.

But is colostrum safe for everyone? Not necessarily. Since colostrum is derived from cow's milk, it is not vegan and not suitable for people with dairy allergies or severe lactose intolerance. Some individuals may experience bloating, diarrhoea, or mild nausea. Pregnant or breastfeeding women should consult their doctor before use, as the supplement could interfere with hormonal balance.

"Colostrum can stimulate immune activity, which may not be ideal for those with autoimmune conditions," cautions Dr Nishmita R.

Should you take colostrum supplements? While colostrum is nutrient-dense, research on its effectiveness in humans is still in the early stages. Most studies are small or limited to animals. Hence, it is too soon to call it a miracle supplement.

If you have frequent gut issues or a weak immune system, it might help, but it should always be consumed after your doctor's advice. And remember, supplements like these are not regulated by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), so it is best not to self-prescribe.

As Dr Nishmita R puts it, "Colostrum may have potential health benefits, but it is not for everyone. Always consult a physician before adding it to your daily routine."