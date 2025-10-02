KPop Demon Hunters’ girl group HUNTR/X to perform ‘Golden’ LIVE: When and where to watch

The fictional K-pop girl group HUNTR/X from the Netflix animated film KPop Demon Hunters is set for its first live TV performance. Next week, Ejae, Audrey Nuna and Rei Ami will appear on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to perform Golden.

With Golden topping global charts, this performance is set to be a landmark moment for both HUNTR/X. They will also join Fallon for an interview. The episode of The Tonight Show will also feature Jennifer Lopez.

The soundtrack of KPop Demon Hunters has been a global hit. It debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 Soundtrack chart and stayed the best-selling soundtrack of 2025.

Its lead track Golden made history as the first female K-pop single to top the Billboard Hot 100. It held the position for six weeks.

Released on June 20, KPop Demon Hunters quickly became a global sensation. By August, it had climbed to No. 1 on Netflix’s all-time most popular movies list. It had over 325 million views and stayed in the Top 10 for 14 weeks.

Netflix also released a special sing-along version in theaters for two days. It grossed between $18-$20 million, according to Variety.

In the movie, Ejae voices Rumi, Nuna voices Mira, and Rei Ami voices Zoey. Their speaking roles are handled by Arden Cho, May Hong and Ji-young Yoo.

When and where to watch HUNTR/X LIVE HUNTR/X will perform on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, October 7. Fans in the United States can watch the show at 11:35 PM ET/PT on NBC.

The episode will also be available to stream the following day on Peacock, NBC’s official streaming platform. Those with subscriptions to fuboTV, YouTube TV or Hulu + Live TV can also catch the broadcast live.

International fans are advised to check local listings for NBC affiliates or availability on regional streaming platforms.

Check out a promo of the upcoming show: