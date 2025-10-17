KPop Demon Hunters returns to cinemas for special Halloween re-release. Fans say 'Can’t wait'

Netflix is bringing its hit animated fantasy KPop Demon Hunters back to the big screen this Halloween, giving fans a chance to celebrate the season with music, magic and mayhem.

The streamer has announced special Halloween-themed sing-along screenings of the film from October 31 to November 2, inviting audiences to don their costumes and join in the spectacle.

KPop Demon Hunters aka Huntr/x is all set to return to cinemas for Halloween The screenings will take place across the three major U.S. cinema chains — AMC, Regal and Cinemark — as well as select independent theatres. The move marks a rare theatrical venture for Netflix, a platform traditionally reluctant to embrace wide cinema releases.

The Halloween re-release not only capitalises on the film’s ongoing popularity but also serves as a clever promotional push ahead of its anticipated sequel. Netflix hopes the sing-along screenings will reignite enthusiasm and drive viewers back to the platform for repeat watches.

Fans immediately took to the comment section and shared their excitement for this news. While one person wrote, “I just got my ticket but sad that I have to go an hour and a half to go see it but I’m happy (sic),” another person wrote, “I got an excuse to dress up for Halloween now!! (sic).”

A third user commented, “So what I’m hearing is that everyone should dress up as their favorite characters and belt out every lyric. Right?!? I can’t wait to see you all dressed up and rocking out (sic).”

KPop Demon Hunters returning just in time for Halloween — alongside new releases like Emma Stone and Jesse Plemons’ Bugonia and a nostalgic rerelease of Twilight.

Watch the trailer of Bugonia here:

What is KPop Demon Hunters about? KPop Demon Hunters follows a fictional K-pop girl group who secretly protect the world from demonic forces through the power of music. Upon its initial sing-along release in late August, the film stunned the industry by earning an estimated $18 million in just two days, proving that its passionate fanbase extends far beyond streaming screens.

Since debuting on Netflix in June, the animated adventure has become one of the platform’s most-watched films ever. Its infectious soundtrack — featuring the hits Golden, Your Idol, and Soda Pop — has dominated the Billboard Hot 100, turning the film’s fictional idols into real-world chart-toppers.

Recently, the singing voices of Huntr/x - Ejae (Rumi), Audrey Nuna (Mira) and Rei Ami (Zoey) - appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to perform Golden.

