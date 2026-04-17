Reality television figures Kyle Cooke and Meghan King were seen sharing a kiss following a high-profile Page Six party in New York City, according to reports emerging from the event.

Kyle Cooke and Meghan King spotted kissing after Page Six party in NYC The two were photographed together after attending the “Love Letter to '90s New York: Revisited” party, a themed gathering that brought together several figures from entertainment and media. The event, held in Manhattan, was attended by multiple reality television personalities and industry insiders.

Also Read | Researchers say the first kiss predates humans by 21 million years

According to reports, Cooke and King were seen walking together after leaving the venue. As they passed a nearby bar, the pair stopped and kissed before continuing their evening. Witnesses at the event noted that the two appeared close throughout the night, spending time together during the party and interacting with mutual acquaintances.

Both individuals are known for their appearances on popular reality television programmes. Cooke is associated with Summer House, while King is recognised for her role on The Real Housewives of Orange County. Their interaction has drawn attention online, particularly given recent developments in their personal lives.

Their previous relationships Cooke’s appearance at the event comes months after he and his estranged wife, Amanda Batula, announced their separation earlier this year after several years of marriage. Reports indicate that Batula has since been linked to Cooke’s co-star West Wilson, a development that has reportedly caused tensions within their shared social circle.

King, meanwhile, has had multiple high-profile relationships in recent years. She was previously married to former baseball player Jim Edmonds, with whom she shares children. She also briefly married Cuffe Biden Owens in 2021, though the marriage was later annulled.

During the Page Six event, attendees reported that Cooke and King remained in close proximity for much of the evening, engaging in conversation and socialising with others present. They were also seen leaving the venue with a group before continuing their night elsewhere in the city.

Security and organisation at the event ensured that the gathering remained controlled despite the presence of several high-profile guests. The sighting of Cooke and King has since gained traction on social media, where users have reacted to the images and speculated about the nature of their relationship.