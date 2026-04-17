Kyle Cooke and Meghan King spotted kissing after Page Six party in NYC

Reality television figures Kyle Cooke and Meghan King were seen sharing a kiss following a high-profile Page Six party in New York City, according to reports emerging from the event.
The two were photographed together after attending the “Love Letter to '90s New York: Revisited” party, a themed gathering that brought together several figures from entertainment and media. The event, held in Manhattan, was attended by multiple reality television personalities and industry insiders.
According to reports, Cooke and King were seen walking together after leaving the venue. As they passed a nearby bar, the pair stopped and kissed before continuing their evening. Witnesses at the event noted that the two appeared close throughout the night, spending time together during the party and interacting with mutual acquaintances.
Both individuals are known for their appearances on popular reality television programmes. Cooke is associated with Summer House, while King is recognised for her role on The Real Housewives of Orange County. Their interaction has drawn attention online, particularly given recent developments in their personal lives.
Cooke’s appearance at the event comes months after he and his estranged wife, Amanda Batula, announced their separation earlier this year after several years of marriage. Reports indicate that Batula has since been linked to Cooke’s co-star West Wilson, a development that has reportedly caused tensions within their shared social circle.
King, meanwhile, has had multiple high-profile relationships in recent years. She was previously married to former baseball player Jim Edmonds, with whom she shares children. She also briefly married Cuffe Biden Owens in 2021, though the marriage was later annulled.
During the Page Six event, attendees reported that Cooke and King remained in close proximity for much of the evening, engaging in conversation and socialising with others present. They were also seen leaving the venue with a group before continuing their night elsewhere in the city.
Security and organisation at the event ensured that the gathering remained controlled despite the presence of several high-profile guests. The sighting of Cooke and King has since gained traction on social media, where users have reacted to the images and speculated about the nature of their relationship.
Neither Cooke nor King has publicly commented on the sighting at the time of reporting.
Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay. <br> She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis. <br> Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent. <br> Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.