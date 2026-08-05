Kylie Jenner’s stalker asked to stay away for 3 years: Kardashian-Jenner family gets restraining order

A California court has extended legal protection for the Kardashian-Jenner family against an alleged stalker. The order requires Kyle Robert DeWick to remain away for 3 years. Court documents state the restraining order expires on July 31, 2029, according to the Daily Mail.

According to court records obtained by the publication, DeWick must stay 100 yards away. The restrictions cover Kris Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Robert Kardashian. He is also prohibited from contacting them or seeking their addresses.

The family previously secured a temporary restraining order in May. A judge has now converted that protection into a permanent order.

Kris Jenner alleged that DeWick had repeatedly visited Kylie’s home during 2021. Security personnel reportedly asked him to leave several times. He was eventually arrested for trespassing after allegedly returning repeatedly.

Kris claimed that DeWick believed she had encouraged him to propose to Kylie. She firmly denied knowing him or sending any such messages.

In her court declaration, Kris stated that she never had any relationship with DeWick.

“I certainly would never tell a stranger to go to my daughter's home,” Kris Jenner said.

Kris alleged that DeWick had later filed a federal petition in 2024 against her, Kim Kardashian, Kylie and Kendall Jenner for ‘interfering’ with his relationship with Kylie.

Kris denied those allegations and described them as “extremely concerning”, according to the publication.

Also Read | Instagram celebs losing real fans or fake bots? Massive purge raises questions

Kris further alleged that DeWick had recently renewed attempts to approach the family. She claimed that he contacted real estate agents about nearby properties.

According to her filing, he toured a home within one mile. She also alleged that he had attempted to contact neighbors in the surrounding community.

Kris told the court that those incidents had caused severe emotional distress and anxiety. She also expressed fear about what DeWick might allegedly do next. Her filing cited his reported travel from Colorado to California. It also referred to what she described as his ‘criminal history’.

Declaration from investigator The filing included a declaration from security investigator John Romero. Romero alleged that DeWick had toured a property adjacent to Kim Kardashian’s residence.

The home reportedly once belonged to Kanye West. Romero claimed DeWick asked unusual questions about neighboring properties.

Also Read | Kim Kardashian expands her career into theatre with a new Broadway production

Romero also alleged DeWick contacted a realtor regarding Kylie’s listed property. The realtor reportedly questioned the authenticity of the submitted financial documents. Romero further claimed that DeWick believed Kylie loved him and pursued him.