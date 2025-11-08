LA Dodgers pitcher Alex Vesia and wife Kayla confirm the loss of their infant daughter; teammates, fans extend support

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Alex Vesia and his wife Kayla have shared that their infant daughter, Sterling Sol Vesia, has passed away. The couple confirmed the news in a statement on Instagram on Friday, November 7, describing the loss as something “there are no words for.”

Alex Vesia and wife mourn daughter’s death On social media, their message was posted alongside a photograph of their hands resting over Sterling’s.

In the statement, the couple said their daughter went to heaven on Sunday, October 26. They informed fans that they are holding on to the time they had with her and keeping her memory close. “We love you forever & you’re with us always,” read the message.

The couple thanked those who have supported them over the past weeks. This includes the Dodgers organization, fans, and even members of the Blue Jays community who had contacted them. The family said the messages and posts helped provide some comfort at a time when everything felt very difficult.

Lastly, the Vesia family also thanked Cedars-Sinai medical staff, describing every member involved in Sterling’s care as “incredible.”

Los Angeles Dodgers stand by Vesia in this difficult time Before the World Series, the Dodgers announced Vesia would not be appearing in the championship run due to what was described as a “deeply personal family matter.”

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts spoke briefly about Vesia’s absence, saying the priority was supporting the family. Roster decisions, he noted, were secondary.

Andrew Friedman, the team’s president of baseball operations, explained that the club avoided using the roster option that would have allowed Vesia to rejoin sooner. He said the goal was to make sure Vesia felt no pressure to return before he was ready, People magazine reported.

Dodgers, Blue Jays players extend support In a few games, a number of Dodgers players took the field with Vesia's No. 51 mentioned on their caps. After the game, pitcher Clayton Kershaw said it was a way to show how important Vesia is to the team. “We just wanted to do something to honor him.”

The Dodgers were not the only ones to pay tribute to the player. Toronto Blue Jays relievers wore the same number during Game 6. Before the final game, Kike Hernandez, acknowledged that. “I want them to know that we appreciate them,” he said.

The Vesias had announced they were expecting their first child in April. This would have been their first baby together.

