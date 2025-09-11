Who is Jolin Zhu? Larry Ellison’s fifth wife who is nearly half a century younger than him

Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison briefly became the richest man, beating Elon Musk, on Wednesday. Apart from his business ventures, Ellison keeps making headlines for his personal life. Ellison quietly married for the fifth time last year to Jolin Zhu, who is just 34 years old, making her 47 years younger than him and even 10 years younger than his son, film producer David Ellison.

Marriage revealed through Michigan football Although the couple is believed to have tied the knot a few years ago. Their relationship was confirmed in late 2024, when the University of Michigan thanked “Larry Ellison and his wife Jolin” for helping secure a $10.5 million deal to bring star quarterback Bryce Underwood to the school, as per Hollywood Reporter.

Who Is Jolin Zhu? Jolin Zhu, whose birth name is Zhu Keren, was born in China and later moved to the United States, where she became a citizen. She studied at the Northeast Yucai Foreign Language School before relocating to another location. Reports suggest she once worked in real estate in Redwood Shores, California, close to Oracle’s headquarters. The couple’s first public sighting was back in 2018.

A life out of the spotlight Despite her marriage to one of the world’s most powerful men, Zhu has stayed almost completely out of the public eye. She has no visible social media presence, rarely appears in public, and has not been seen at Ellison’s regular sailing events in Newport, Rhode Island. Even in Hollywood, where Ellison’s son David is well known, few people have met her.

Property records link Zhu to Ellison’s massive estates, a $110 million home in Woodside, California, and a $173 million estate in Palm Beach, Florida. Both she and Ellison are registered to vote at the Florida address as per THR.

Billionaire worth $393 billion According to MSN, Ellison’s love life has long fascinated the public, but his fortune is even more staggering. As of September 2025, Forbes reported his net worth as $393 billion, thanks to a surge in Oracle’s stock. This historic rise briefly pushed him past Elon Musk, cementing his position as the world’s richest man.

FAQs 1. Who is Larry Ellison’s fifth wife? Larry Ellison’s fifth wife is Jolin Zhu, a 34-year-old Chinese-born US citizen who has mostly stayed out of the public eye.

2. How much younger is Larry Ellison’s wife? Ellison’s wife is 47 years his junior. At 81, he is married to a partner who is 34.