Las Vegas Raiders release LB Jamin Davis; check details

The Las Vegas Raiders have released linebacker Jamin Davis, the team announced on Thursday. The move marks the end of a short chapter for the 2021 first-round draft pick, who spent just a few months with the franchise before being released.

Jamin Davis’ NFL journey so far Jamin Davis entered the league with high expectations after the Washington Commanders selected him 19th overall in the 2021 NFL Draft. Known for his speed and athleticism coming out of Kentucky, he was seen as a building block for the Commanders’ defense. However, his time in Washington did not go as planned, leading him to seek a fresh start elsewhere.

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By the 2025 offseason, Davis had moved on to the New York Jets, where he participated in both offseason workouts and training camp. Despite the opportunity, he did not stick with the Jets’ final roster. Instead, he signed with the Raiders’ practice squad in December, hoping to prove his value in Las Vegas.

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Short stay with the silver and black Once in Las Vegas, Davis quickly earned a chance to contribute on the field. He appeared in two games for the Raiders, earning one start during the late season stretch. While he showed flashes of the talent that once made him a top draft choice, the limited playing time suggested the team was looking for more consistency from the position.

On Thursday, the Raiders made the decision to release him, freeing up a roster spot as they prepare for the next phase of roster building. For Davis, the move means he is once again a free agent searching for his next opportunity in the NFL.

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What the release means for the Las Vegas Raiders The Las Vegas Raiders have been reshaping their linebacker group in recent seasons, focusing on players who fit the defensive scheme under the current coaching staff. Releasing Davis allows the team to explore other options, either through the draft, free agency, or internal development. The move was expected after his limited role, giving the Raiders flexibility as they evaluate their depth heading into the upcoming weeks.

At this stage of his career, Davis will look to land with a team where he can compete for a more significant role. His combination of size, speed, and experience still offers value, especially for clubs needing depth or special teams help. While his time with the Raiders was brief, it served as another step in a journey that has included multiple teams since leaving Washington.

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