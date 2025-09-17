Latin Grammy Awards 2025: Bad Bunny leads with 12 nominations; check full list

The 26th Annual Latin Grammy Awards are back. It will take place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on November 13 this year. The event celebrates excellence across Latin music.
Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, leads this year’s nominations with 12 nods, increasing his career total to 52. Mexican producer Edgar Barrera and Argentine duo CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso follow with 10 nominations each.
Natalia Lafourcade has eight nominations, pushing her chance at some of her 18 previous wins. It is still the most ever by a female artist.
Alejandro Sanz also makes a mark this year with four nominations, bringing his total to 51.
The Latin Grammy has added new categories like Best Music for Visual Media and Best Roots Song.
Album of the Year nominees include Bad Bunny, CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso, Rauw Alejandro, Gloria Estefan, Natalia Lafourcade and Alejandro Sanz, among others.
Best New Artist hopefuls include Alleh, Annasofia, Yerai Cortés, Juliane Gamboa and more.
