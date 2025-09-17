Latin Grammy Awards 2025: Bad Bunny leads with 12 nominations; check full list

The 26th Annual Latin Grammy Awards are back. It will take place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on November 13 this year. The event celebrates excellence across Latin music.

Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, leads this year’s nominations with 12 nods, increasing his career total to 52. Mexican producer Edgar Barrera and Argentine duo CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso follow with 10 nominations each.

Natalia Lafourcade has eight nominations, pushing her chance at some of her 18 previous wins. It is still the most ever by a female artist.

Alejandro Sanz also makes a mark this year with four nominations, bringing his total to 51.

The Latin Grammy has added new categories like Best Music for Visual Media and Best Roots Song.

Album of the Year nominees include Bad Bunny, CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso, Rauw Alejandro, Gloria Estefan, Natalia Lafourcade and Alejandro Sanz, among others.

Best New Artist hopefuls include Alleh, Annasofia, Yerai Cortés, Juliane Gamboa and more.

Latin Grammy Awards 2025: Record of the Year nominations Baile Inolvidable: Bad Bunny

DtMF: Bad Bunny

El Día Del Amigo: CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso

#Tetas: CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso

Desastres Fabulosos: Jorge Drexler & Conociendo Rusia

Lara: Zoe Gotusso

Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido: Karol G

Cancionera: Natalia Lafourcade

Ao Teu Lado: Liniker

Palmeras En El Jardín: Alejandro Sanz

Latin Grammy Awards 2025: Album of the Year nominations Cosa Nuestra: Rauw Alejandro

DeÍ Tir Más Fotos: Bad Bunny

Papota: CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso

Raíces: Gloria Estefan

Puñito De Yocahú: Vicente García

Al Romper la Burbuja: Joaquina

Cancionera: Natalia Lafourcade

Palabra De To's (Seca): Carín León

Caju: Liniker

En Las Nubes – Con Mis Panas: Elena Rose

¿Y Ahora Qué?: Alejandro Sanz

Latin Grammy Awards 2025: Song of the Year nominations Baile Inolvidable: Bad Bunny

Bogotá: Andrés Cepeda

Cancionera: Natalia Lafourcade

DtMF: Bad Bunny

El Día Del Amigo: CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso

Otra Noche De Llorar: Mon Laferte

Palmeras En El Jardín: Alejandro Sanz

Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido: Karol G

#Tetas: CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso

Veludo Marrom: Liniker

Latin Grammy Awards 2025: Best New Artist nominations Alleh

Annasofia

Yerai Cortés

Juliane Gamboa

Camila Guevara

Isadora

Alex Luna

Paloma Morphy

Sued Nunes

Ruzzi