LeBron James’ sciatica injury: Will the Los Angeles Lakers legend miss entire NBA season? Expert says he is at risk of…

LeBron James’ 23rd NBA season will start late. The legendary basketball player will remain out for another 3-4 weeks due to sciatica on his right side, the Los Angeles Lakers announced on October 9. The 40-year-old star has missed two preseason games.

Millions of fans now wonder: Did LeBron James retire? The query started after the NBA legend’s viral Twitter (now X) post that gained over 80 million views. He announced, “The decision of all decisions.” However, it turned out to be a limited edition” collaboration with Hennessy.

According to coach JJ Redick, LeBron has not yet joined full training sessions due to nerve irritation in his glute. Sciatica occurs when the sciatic nerve, which runs from the lower spine through the legs, becomes inflamed or compressed. Sports injury expert Marty Jaramillo discussed the issue further.

According to Jaramillo, in LeBron’s case, the pain originates from a deep muscle spasm in the piriformis, a buttock muscle that presses against the nerve. This condition often results from overload, awkward landings or long travel hours.

Fortunately, reports suggest a mild muscular issue that should heal in 3-4 weeks. Jaramillo recommends rest, deep-tissue therapy and gradual strengthening of the back and hips.

“He is almost 41, but a LeBron 41, I don't know. Let's shave another 10 years. But, the older we get in the NBA, what do we have? Higher risk of back, nerve, soft tissue, definitely longer recoveries. So, flexibility, strengthening, load management are all in full effect,” the sports injury expert told CBS.

Jaramillo believes LeBron James will bounce back quickly. According to the injury expert, LeBron’s strong recovery habits set the standard in the NBA. His commitment to postgame and offseason care has helped him stay healthy for so long.

“But, 40 is 40. Yes, he is at risk of high-impact injuries like low back injuries, arthritic issues in all his joints. I like the fact that, right out of the gate, they only said 3-4 weeks,” Jaramillo said while speaking to the publication.

Jaramillo said the short recovery window indicated that the injury was minor, and LeBron had likely experienced similar spasms before.

“I don't expect much longer than 3 or 4 weeks. But it is an on-again, off-again recovery, particularly in some of those long stretches when they're on the road, where recovery is absolute key. But, he doesn't have to be taught that. It's already part of his DNA,” Jaramillo added.

LeBron James’ stats at Los Angeles Lakers LeBron James has had an outstanding 7-season run with the Los Angeles Lakers. He won an NBA Championship in 2020 and has been an All-Star and All-NBA selection every season with the team.

LeBron now aims to build on his legacy in his 23rd NBA season, averaging over 26.5 points with nearly 8 rebounds and more than 8 assists per game.

