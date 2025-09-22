Lee Greenwood net worth: All about the God Bless the USA singer’s earnings and career

Lee Greenwood performed the US national anthem at the memorial service of assassinated conservative commentator Charlie Kirk at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on September 21. US President Donald Trump, who is a fan of Greenwood, greeted the America the Beautiful singer onstage. Here is all we know about Lee Greenwood’s net worth and career.

Advertisement

Lee Greenwood's net worth Lee Greenwood, the son of a US naval officer and a piano player, grew up in Sacramento. Born in 1942, Greenwood started singing in church when he turned seven years old. In 1962, Lee Greenwood formed his first band, The Apollos, which later came to be known as Lee Greenwood Affair.

Greenwood received international fame following the release of his song God Bless the USA in the early 1980s. The singer from Southgate, California, bagged a Grammy award for Best Country Vocal Performance, Male in 1984.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, as of now, Lee Greenwood has amassed a net worth of $5 million.

Donald Trump’s love for Lee Greenwood After making his entrance to Lee Greenwood’s signature song God Bless the USA at Charlie Kirk’s memorial, US President Donald Trump heaped praises on the former.

Advertisement

“You’ve been there from the beginning with us, Lee. We appreciate it. Nobody can sing that song [God Bless the USA] like Lee Greenwood,” said Trump about Greenwood. He added that it was “pretty amazing” that Greenwood’s voice did not change over the years.

Greenwood performed on the eve of Donald Trump’s January 2017 inauguration. Trump also used Greenwood’s God Bless the USA as one of his campaign themes for the 2016 presidential election, the 2018 midterm elections, and the 2020 presidential election, as per The New York Times.

FAQs What songs did Lee Greenwood perform at Charlie Kirk’s memorial service? Lee Greenwood performed the US national anthem and his signature song God Bless the USA.

Advertisement

What is Lee Greenwood’s net worth? According to Celebrity Net Worth, Lee Greenwood has a fortune of $5 million.