Leonids Meteor Shower 2025 today: When, where and how to watch up to 10 shooting stars per hour

The Leonids meteor shower is in the limelight as it's almost their peak time. Sky gazers eager to watch these bright fireballs can look in the sky as their peak time. The Leonids became active on 6 November and are currently at its peak.

Meteors, often called shooting stars, which streak across the sky and are a treat to the eye are formed when fragments from ancient comets burn up in Earth’s atmosphere.

When does Leonids meteor shower happen? The Leonids meteor shower takes place in the month of November when the Earth passes through Comet Tempel-Tuttle debris. Notably, the comet takes around 33 years to make one orbit around the Sun.

What is a meteor shower? NASA said, "A meteor is a space rock—or meteoroid—that enters Earth's atmosphere. As the space rock falls toward Earth, the resistance—or drag—of the air on the rock makes it extremely hot. What we see is a "shooting star." That bright streak is not actually the rock, but rather the glowing hot air as the hot rock zips through the atmosphere. When Earth encounters many meteoroids at once, we call it a meteor shower."

Leonids Meteor Shower peak time on 18 November Locations worldwide offer different peak viewing times for this celestial event. As the Leonids meteor shower reaches its peak, sky watchers can see shooting stars created from ancient comet fragments during the peak time given below:

Delhi - 5:30 AM to 6:30 AM

London - 4:00 AM to 7:00 AM

New York - 4:00 AM to 7:00 AM

Washington DC - 3:00 AM to 8:00 AM

Paris - 4:00 AM to 8:00 AM

Dubai - 6:00 AM to 7:00 AM

Toronto - 4:00 AM to 7:00 AM

Tokyo - 4:00 AM to 6:00 AM

Berlin - 3:00 AM to 8:00 AM

Rome - 4:00 AM to 7:00 AM

How to watch the most anticipated Leonids meteor shower? Cosmic enthusiasts can enjoy Leonids meteor shower without any special equipment or a lot of skills. However, the visibility of up to 10 meteors per hour depends on prevailing weather conditions. Clear sky and lots of patience is needed to watch the ongoing celestial marvel.

For the best shooting star viewing experience, find a secluded viewing spot and lie down on the ground to look at the sky. Use Meteor Shower Sky Map to find the direction of the radiant for a better viewing experience.