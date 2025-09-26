From 485 lbs to swimsuit confidence: Lexi Reed’s inspiring message after battling rare disease: ‘I refuse to…’

Lexi Reed, 34, has shared a new video with her followers on Instagram. The fitness influencer, who has been open about losing more than 300 lbs. in her battle with calciphylaxis, a rare disease, posted a video of herself in a swimsuit, calling it a step toward “taking back her power”.

Lexi Reed shares a new video with her fans In the caption, Reed recalled a time when she could not swim at all. “I’ll never forget crying in my husband’s car during the summer when I wasn’t able to go swimming anymore as I was battling a rare disease called calciphylaxis that left me with 30+ open wounds,” she wrote.

She also spoke about the challenges that came after her dramatic weight loss. “I’ll also never forget losing 300+ lbs, feeling so proud walking into a dressing room, finally trying on bathing suits just to be told by a family member that I should cover up my legs since I had so much skin,” Lexi said.

The video shows Reed in a blue one-piece swimsuit, posing confidently and even kissing her own arm. “This summer I’m taking my power back & I refuse to hide my body, take it for granted, or not wear the swimsuits!” she added.

Lexi Reed’s battle with calciphylaxis Reed was diagnosed with calciphylaxis after a severe case of kidney failure put her in a medically induced coma, People reported.

According to Mayo Clinic, the rare disease causes calcium to build up in the blood vessels of the skin and fat tissues.

Lexi’s treatment involved 59 weeks of intravenous medication, often given several times a week. She announced last year that she had completed her final infusion and was in remission. “I’m so thankful my last infusion was a year ago & that life has gotten so much better,” she wrote in the caption.

Lexi Reed’s weight loss journey Reed started her weight loss journey at 485 lbs. and dropped under 200 lbs. on Christmas Day in 2023. In February 2024, she celebrated reaching 185 lbs. with a post captioned: “I wish I could go back and hug myself to let her know it gets better.”

In her message aimed at others who might feel self-conscious, she wrote, “As someone who was once 485 pounds that has loose skin, varicose veins, calcium deposits and scars, this is your reminder to wear the suit, and all bodies are beach bodies.”

Reed’s post has quickly resonated online, with thousands of comments thanking her for her honesty and courage.

