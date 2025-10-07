‘Life of a Showgirl’ Taylor Swift breaks silence on Super Bowl Halftime show rumours. On The Tonight Show, she says…

Taylor Swift recently opened up about her new album, relationship with Travis Kelce, and the ongoing Super Bowl speculation during her appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

Pop icon Taylor Swift joined Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show to discuss her newly released album, The Life of a Showgirl, and to address some of the most talked-about rumours surrounding her — including reports that she turned down the Super Bowl Halftime Show.

Speaking about her surprise album, Swift said, “This was a secret I carried around for a year. It’s like getting your brother a great Christmas gift and waiting all year for him to open it. Now that fans are finally hearing it, it feels like the best gift ever.”

Watch the episode here:

Swift described the album as a reflection of her current life, saying, “This has been the most well-matched era — where I was when I wrote it and where I am now feels completely in sync.”

During the candid chat, Fallon brought up rumours that the Cruel Summer hitmaker had turned down the Super Bowl Halftime Show because she wasn’t allowed to own her performance footage. Swift responded, clearing the air:

“Jay-Z has always been so good to me,” she said, referencing Roc Nation, which produces the halftime show. “Our teams are really close, and they sometimes call just to ask how I feel about it in general. It’s not an official offer or anything — just friendly conversations.”

Explaining her decision, Swift added that her relationship with NFL star Travis Kelce played a part:

“I’m in love with a guy who plays that sport. It’s violent chess — gladiators without swords. The whole season I’m just locked in on what that man is doing on the field. Can you imagine him risking everything on the field while I’m planning choreography?”

She clarified that her decision wasn’t influenced by Kelce. “He’d love for me to do it. I’m just too locked in,” she laughed.

Swift also reflected on regaining control of her music masters, calling it “outlandish” and something she never thought would happen. “I had made peace with re-recording my songs because I was never given the chance to bid on my own work before,” she said.

The singer also took time to break down some of the new tracks from The Life of a Showgirl, including Opalite and the title track.

Meanwhile, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell recently expressed that the league would always welcome Swift to the halftime stage, calling her a “special talent.” However, the next year’s performance will be headlined by Bad Bunny, who will make history as the first Puerto Rican solo artist to lead the Super Bowl Halftime Show in 2026.

“What I’m feeling goes beyond myself,” Bad Bunny said in a statement. “This is for my people, my culture, and our history.”

How to Watch Taylor Swift on ‘The Tonight Show’ For Indian viewers who follow Swift’s global appearances, the episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon featuring the singer aired on Monday, October 6, 2025, at 11:35 PM ET (Tuesday morning IST).