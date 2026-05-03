Lionel Messi steals spotlight at 2026 F1 Miami Grand Prix with Mercedes Paddock visit

World Cup champion Lionel Messi may belong to Argentina, but he has become a true sensation in South Florida since joining Inter Miami CF three years ago. The global soccer icon guided Inter Miami to the 2025 MLS Cup title and enters this season as a two-time defending MLS MVP. His latest high-profile appearance at the F1 Miami Grand Prix on Sunday, May 3, showed once again why fans cannot get enough of the legendary forward.
Lionel Messi arrived at the Miami International Autodrome with wife Antonela and their three sons just hours after scoring in Inter Miami’s dramatic 4-3 loss to Orlando City FC.
As a special guest of Mercedes, the brand he supports through car ownership and promotional appearances, the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner posed for pictures outside the team garage. His presence created an instant stir among drivers, crew members, and thousands of race-day fans.
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Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms. <br><br> Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences. <br><br> Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions. <br><br> She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.
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