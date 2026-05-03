Lionel Messi steals spotlight at 2026 F1 Miami Grand Prix with Mercedes Paddock visit

World Cup champion Lionel Messi may belong to Argentina, but he has become a true sensation in South Florida since joining Inter Miami CF three years ago. The global soccer icon guided Inter Miami to the 2025 MLS Cup title and enters this season as a two-time defending MLS MVP. His latest high-profile appearance at the F1 Miami Grand Prix on Sunday, May 3, showed once again why fans cannot get enough of the legendary forward.
Lionel Messi arrived at the Miami International Autodrome with wife Antonela and their three sons just hours after scoring in Inter Miami’s dramatic 4-3 loss to Orlando City FC.
As a special guest of Mercedes, the brand he supports through car ownership and promotional appearances, the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner posed for pictures outside the team garage. His presence created an instant stir among drivers, crew members, and thousands of race-day fans.
(More to follow)