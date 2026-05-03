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Lionel Messi steals spotlight at 2026 F1 Miami Grand Prix with Mercedes Paddock visit

Lionel Messi arrived at the Miami International Autodrome with wife Antonela and their three sons just hours after scoring in Inter Miami’s dramatic 4-3 loss to Orlando City FC.

Aachal Maniyar
Published3 May 2026, 10:53 PM IST
Footballer Lionel Messi in the stands with his son Thiago during the race
Footballer Lionel Messi in the stands with his son Thiago during the race(Pool via Reuters)
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World Cup champion Lionel Messi may belong to Argentina, but he has become a true sensation in South Florida since joining Inter Miami CF three years ago. The global soccer icon guided Inter Miami to the 2025 MLS Cup title and enters this season as a two-time defending MLS MVP. His latest high-profile appearance at the F1 Miami Grand Prix on Sunday, May 3, showed once again why fans cannot get enough of the legendary forward.

From MLS pitch heroics to F1 garage photos

Lionel Messi arrived at the Miami International Autodrome with wife Antonela and their three sons just hours after scoring in Inter Miami’s dramatic 4-3 loss to Orlando City FC.

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF celebrates after scoring his team's third goal during the MLS match between Inter Miami CF and Orlando City SC at Nu Stadium on May 02, 2026 in Miami, Florida.

As a special guest of Mercedes, the brand he supports through car ownership and promotional appearances, the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner posed for pictures outside the team garage. His presence created an instant stir among drivers, crew members, and thousands of race-day fans.

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About the Author

Aachal Maniyar

Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More

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