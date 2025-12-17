Lisa Kennedy Montgomery announces engagement: Who is her fiancé Fred and her past relationships

Fox News commentator Lisa Kennedy Montgomery announced her engagement on the December 10 broadcast of The Five. A photo of Kennedy with her fiancé, identified only as Fred, briefly appeared on screen as co-hosts reacted in real time before closing the program. The personal update caught viewers by surprise.

Lisa Kennedy announces engagement on The Five The announcement was made at the end of the show, following a discussion segment. Kennedy confirmed that the proposal took place after the Fox News Christmas party. She did not share Fred’s last name or background, and no timeline for the wedding was discussed.

Co-host Dana Perino described learning about the engagement earlier that day, recounting an emotional moment off camera. “And I'm just about to go back on air like, Kennedy got engaged last night,” she said before adding that “I cried because I'm so happy for you. You are the best. I'm so happy for you.”

Who is Lisa Kennedy Montgomery? Kennedy is a longtime television host and political commentator with a career spanning music television, radio, and cable news. She first became widely known in the 1990s as an MTV VJ, where she would host shows like Alternative Nation and cover major pop culture events during the network’s peak years.

After leaving MTV, she worked across radio and television. Her stints included the Game Show Network and Fox Reality. In 2012, she joined Fox Business Network, later hosting The Independents and then her solo program, Kennedy, which ran until mid-2023. She continues to appear regularly on Fox News programming and hosts a daily podcast, “Kennedy Saves the World.”

Who is Lisa Kennedy’s fiancé Fred and how did they meet? Kennedy said she met Fred unexpectedly and relatively recently. During the broadcast, she mentioned that she had quietly brought him to a Fox News Christmas party last year, suggesting the relationship has been ongoing since at least late 2024. Beyond that, no additional details were shared.

Lisa Kennedy’s past marriage and relationships Kennedy was previously married to Dave Lee, a former professional snowboarder and the CEO of Signal Snowboards. The two married in 2000 and have two daughters together. They divorced in 2017. Kennedy has spoken in the past about maintaining a stable co-parenting relationship following the split.

Earlier in her career, she also dated John Rzeznik, the lead singer of the Goo Goo Dolls, a relationship she referenced in her 2013 memoir.

Kennedy continues to keep her focus on her work and on-air presence, with no further details being shared about her fiancé, Fred.

FAQs Who is Lisa Kennedy Montgomery? Lisa Kennedy Montgomery is a Fox News host, political commentator, and former MTV VJ known for libertarian views.