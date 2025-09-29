Live like the Wheelers! This Stranger Things home hits the market for only $350,000

The Wheeler family home, from Netflix’s popular series Stranger Things, is up for sale in Atlanta. According to real estate website Sotheby’s International Realty, the five-bedroom house is available at an unexpectedly low price of just $350,000. The website has also listed images of the iconic home, located in Atlanta, Georgia.

The house is listed under the name Hall Carey. It is a dream come true for many Stranger Things fans, as they could live out their fantasy world in the home, which is now up for sale.

All about the Wheeler home According to the details available on the real estate website, the property, first constructed in 1963, is up for grabs at $350,000. This two-storey house has five bedrooms and three full bathrooms. It also includes two fireplaces. It measures 2,466 square feet and features central air-conditioning.

Apart from the sale price, the house also comes with an additional property tax of $4,111 per year. The address is 2530 Piney Wood Lane, and the website aptly describes it as a “quintessential 80s time capsule”. It is possible that the house may need some restoration “to turn some elements upside-down”.

The house, made of wood panel walls, has ample parking and exterior space. The ground floor features a fireside room, a living area with built-in bookshelves, a kitchen, a dining room, and an additional living room. Meanwhile, the second floor has three bedrooms, along with the primary bedroom, which includes its own bath and fireplace.

Wheeler House memories from Stranger Things In the show, the house served as the abode of the Wheeler family, which included Mike Wheeler and his sisters, Nancy and Holly, along with their parents, Karen and Ted. The exterior of the property has been used for scenes across several seasons. According to Forbes, it often served as the go-to meeting spot for Dungeons & Dragons sessions between Mike and his friends.

When is the next season of Stranger Things coming? According to Netflix's Tudum, Season 5 of Stranger Things will release its first four episodes on November 26, followed by three more on Christmas Day. Meanwhile, the final episode will drop on New Year's Eve. All episodes will be released at 5 PM local time.

FAQs 1. Where is the Wheeler family house from Stranger Things located? The Wheeler house is located at 2530 Piney Wood Lane in East Point, Atlanta, Georgia.

2. Is the actual Wheeler house used for filming in Stranger Things? Yes, the exterior of the Wheeler house was used as a filming location throughout several seasons of Stranger Things.

