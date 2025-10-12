The price of New York City dream: How much do you really need to earn to live comfortably in NYC?

It is a dream for many to live in New York City. However, one thing that often makes people question this dream is the affordability. New York, being one of the most popular living destinations in the world, is not a cheap city to move to. If you are planning to move to NYC soon in near future, this might help you.

A report published by GoBankingRates has calculated an estimated cost of living in this city. The data also helps to understand the minimum salary that an individual should make to enjoy a comfortable abode in NYC.

Average salary required to live in New York Listed among the largest 50 cities in the United States, New York is a popular choice for many. According to the report, an individual should aim at earning a minimum salary of $184,420 per annum to live in New York. Meanwhile, the average cost of a home in NYC could be around $846,342.

The report places New York as the fifth expensive city, placing it below San Jose, San Francisco, San Diego, and Los Angeles in the list. This also makes New York the most popular city to live on the East Coast.

How have the rates been calculated? It is important to understand the mathematical calculation behind the estimated rate to compare individual requirements with average necessities. As per an NY Post report, the estimation has been derived using a 50/30/20 formula. The popular finance rule suggests that a person should keep 50 per cent of their salary for essentials, 20 per cent for savings, and 30 per cent for leisure and miscellaneous chores.

Since the living cost alone in New York is $92,210, researchers reached the calculation of an estimated salary. This is suggested to be the average cost to “live comfortably”. Moreover, as most Americans prefer to purchase homes rather than spend on rentals, the cost has been excluded in the calculations. The report has, however, suggested the price for a home in New York.

This calculation could increase or decrease based on the fact if one person is managing finances for two or more members, or if the cost is being split among residents.

