3,800-year-old city unearthed in Peru redefines knowledge of ancient American civilizations

On the arid desert slopes of northern Peru, archaeologists have unearthed a 3,800-year-old city that could transform the understanding of the continent's earliest civilizations. The site, called Penico, was unveiled in July 2025 by renowned Peruvian archaeologist Dr. Ruth Shady, who has studied the Supe Valley for three decades, as reported by the BBC.

Located four hours north of Lima, the Supe Valley once connected the Pacific coast with the fertile Andean valleys and even the Amazon basin. This network allowed the Caral people to cultivate crops such as cotton, squash, and sweet potatoes while exchanging minerals, exotic birds, and Amazonian monkeys. Along the coast, they thrived on fishing and shellfish gathering. Unlike the later Aztecs, Maya, and Incas, the Caral civilization developed without warfare. The site was inhabited from 3000 BC to 1800 BC," explains Shady.

Archaeologists uncover 18 structures in Peru’s Supe Valley The new excavations at Penico uncovered 18 impressive structures, including ceremonial temples and residential compounds. What makes this discovery remarkable is the evidence that the Caral people responded to severe climate shocks not through violence but by adapting and reorganizing their communities. "Peñico continues the Caral civilisation's vision of life without conflicts," Shady explained.

Findings reveal how the Caral people adapted to drought and disaster Roughly 4,000 years ago, a prolonged 130-year drought devastated agriculture in the valley, forcing people to abandon monumental centers. "Climate change caused a crisis in Caral," Shady stated. "The rivers and fields dried up. They had to abandon urban centres, which also happened in Mesopotamia," she added.

The community’s survival strategy involved moving closer to water, maintaining trade networks, and sustaining art and ritual.

Earlier studies had suggested survivors migrated entirely to the coast, but findings at Penico now point to a more complex story of resilience, adaptation, and the continuation of urban life in the face of collapse.

