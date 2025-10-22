Love Is Blind Season 9 finale ends with zero weddings for the first time ever — here’s who got married and who didn’t

The highly anticipated Season 9 finale of Netflix’s reality dating show Love Is Blind aired on 22 October and it was full of drama and emotions. The season had its ups and downs with many couples breaking up before the wedding trip to Baja California and many arguments along the way, Today reported.

Ali and Anton Ali Lima arrived on her wedding day, excited but anxious. “It feels overwhelming,” she admitted. Her fiancé, Anton Yarosh, was confident but said his “biggest fear” was being rejected at the altar.

As the ceremony began, both shared heartfelt vows. “Our love is indescribable,” Anton said, calling Ali his perfect match. Ali replied, “It was easy to fall in love with you.”

But when it came time to say “I do”, Ali shocked everyone. “I can’t be your wife,” she said through tears. “The person I fell in love with in the pods isn’t the person I’ve gotten to experience in real life.”

Anton was heartbroken and confused as Ali walked away in tears.

Kalybriah and Edmond For Kalybriah Haskim and Edmond Harvey, their big day started with love and hope. “The start of a new life,” Kalybriah said as she arrived at the venue.

Edmond got emotional before the ceremony. “I have never had a love like this. It’s everything I prayed for,” he told the cameras.

During their vows, both expressed love and admiration for each other, but Kalybriah said she was not 100% ready to get married. Edmond was hurt but respected her decision.

Edmond screamed in frustration, then hugged her as they both cried. “I’m not OK,” he said afterwards. “It’s still lonely out here in the world.”

Megan and Jordan Unlike the others, Megan Walerius and Jordan Keltner did not make it to the wedding day. In a heartfelt talk at home, Megan confessed, “I feel like we’re ships in the night, two different people.”

Jordan replied, “Yeah, I don’t know why you chose me in the pods then. I told you it wouldn’t be easy.”

Megan expressed her doubts about marrying Jordan. She said their lifestyles and priorities are very different, and although she loved him, she could not go through with the wedding. Jordan was disappointed and expressed regret about introducing her to his son.

Other breakups before the finale Earlier in the season, Nick Amato ended things with Annie Lancaster, saying, “I’m unhappy.”

Joe Ferrucci also broke up with Madison Maidenberg before the wedding week.

Season 9 of Love Is Blind ended with zero weddings, a first in the show’s history. Despite strong bonds in the pods, all three remaining couples walked away before saying “I do.”

It was a season filled with emotions, honesty, and heartbreak, reminding viewers that love may be blind, but marriage is not always easy to see through.

FAQs Who got married in Love Is Blind Season 9? None of the remaining couples got married in the Season 9 finale.

Which couples broke up in Love Is Blind Season 9? Ali & Anton, Kalybriah & Edmond, Megan & Jordan, Nick & Annie, and Joe & Madison all ended their relationships during or before the finale.

When did the Love Is Blind Season 9 finale air? The Season 9 finale, titled Vow or Never, aired on Netflix on 22 October 2025.