Love Island: All Stars Season 3 – When and where to watch the reality show after its delayed premiere

‘Love Island: All Stars’ Season 3 has officially begun airing, despite a last-minute delay caused by wildfires near its South African filming location. The popular reality dating show brings back familiar faces from previous seasons as they return to the villa for another chance at love, twists and drama.

‘Love Island: All Stars’ Begins Airing Finally Production on the 2026 series was briefly halted after intense wildfires forced the evacuation of cast and crew from the villa in the Western Cape, where the series is filmed. The situation raised safety concerns and postponed the planned launch, but following precautions and resumed filming, the show went ahead with a new schedule.

Advertisement

In the United States, Love Island: All Stars Season 3 streams exclusively on Peacock, NBCUniversal’s subscription service.

Episodes are released on Peacock two days after they air on the UK network ITV2 and the ITV streaming platform ITVX, with new episodes dropping daily at the same time. The U.S. premiere on Peacock was set for Saturday 17 January at 6 p.m. Pacific / 9 p.m. Eastern, and subsequent episodes continue each day at that time.

Peacock offers access to the latest reality episodes, though it does not provide a free trial itself. Some viewers find free access to Peacock Premium through partner services such as Instacart+ and Walmart+, which include Peacock subscriptions with their membership. Viewers can also watch older seasons or catch up if needed.

Advertisement

What ‘Love Island: All Stars’ Is ‘Love Island: All Stars’ is a spin-off of the long-running Love Island franchise, one of the most successful reality series in recent years. In this format, well-known former islanders — couples or singles from previous UK seasons — return to the villa in search of love that may have eluded them the first time around.

This year’s All Stars season is larger than ever. The villa is populated with returning favourites from across more than a decade of Love Island, including past winners and beloved personalities. The season has been extended to six weeks instead of the usual five, giving contestants more time to form connections and audiences more drama to enjoy.

Advertisement

Host Maya Jama returns to guide the islanders through every twist, recoupling and decision, while Iain Stirling provides his signature tongue-in-cheek narration. Their presence continues to define the tone of the series, blending light-hearted commentary with significant emotional moments for the contestants.

Wildfire Delays and New Launch Dates Season 3 was originally planned to premiere in early January, but the wildfires in South Africa’s Western Cape interrupted filming plans and forced ITV to postpone the broadcast. Official statements shared on Love Island’s social accounts noted that health and safety were “our greatest priority,” and confirmed that the transmission of the series would resume only once conditions allowed.

Once the situation improved, production resumed and the launch was confirmed for mid-January. The adjustment means viewers now enjoy a full week of episodes with the villa already active and islanders settling into life, rivalry and romance.

Advertisement

How to Watch in Different Regions In the UK, Love Island: All Stars airs nightly on ITV2 at 9 p.m. GMT and streams free on ITVX. This makes it easily accessible to domestic audiences without additional subscription costs beyond a TV licence.

International viewers have a variety of options, though release timing varies by region. In Canada, fans may find episodes on services like CTV and Crave after a short delay. In Australia, episodes are expected to appear on 9Now following the UK broadcast. Viewers in regions without local access can also use a VPN to stream episodes live on ITVX by selecting a UK location.

What to Expect from the Season As with all Love Island series, the All Stars edition mixes romance with lively villa dynamics. Contestants must navigate emotional entanglements, rivalries and strategic play as they aim to find lasting love. With the extended run, there is more opportunity for relationships to deepen or falter under pressure.

Advertisement