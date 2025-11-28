Lowe’s launches nationwide Black Friday Bucket giveaway with free items, grand prize worth up to $2,000

Lowe’s is bracing for a heavy turnout on Black Friday. The retailer lined up an in-store giveaway that started the moment doors opened on 28 November, and the promise of a free “Black Friday Bucket” - plus a shot at a $2,000 appliance - is already circulating through deal forums.

Lowe’s store hours and who can claim the giveaway Lowe’s opened at 6 AM on Black Friday, though the chain has flagged that a few stores may shift their timings slightly. Only the first 50 people qualify at each participating location.

The offer is tied to MyLowe’s Rewards, meaning shoppers will need either a scannable digital ID on the Lowe’s app or verification through the phone number linked to their rewards profile.

What’s inside the Lowe’s Black Friday Bucket? The free bucket comes in the standard Lowe’s blue, the same one used across its stores, and includes five items chosen by the brand for this promotion. Lowe’s listed the following:

Great Stuff Gap Canister

Valspar paint brush

One WD-40 product

A coupon redeemable for a free paint sample

One sponsor-selected item

Lowe's Black Friday giveaway conditions There is no purchase requirement. But supplies are capped and issued only to those within the first 50 customer limit. Lowe’s confirmed the giveaway value could reach up to $100, depending on the mix of items.

Each store will also hand out one bucket containing a Grand Prize certificate as per Mile High on the Cheap. The slip can be redeemed, in person, for any in-stock major appliance priced at $2,000 or less, provided the winner completes verification and redeems the certificate by 30 November 2025. Until then, the recipient is considered a “potential winner,” as per Lowe’s rules.

Lowe’s is treating Black Friday as a first-come event this year, hinging the morning rush on a limited giveaway and one high-value appliance prize.

