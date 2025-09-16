Luigi Mangione wins legal victory as court dismisses terrorism charges in killing of US health insurance executive

A New York state judge is understood to have dismissed two terrorism-related counts against Luigi Mangione, accused of killing the CEO of UnitedHealthcare, Brian Thompson. Mangione had allegedly gunned down Thompson outside a Midtown Manhattan hotel in December 2024.

Thompson was killed on December 4 while he was walking towards a hotel in Midtown Manhattan. While the latest verdict may come as a huge relief to Mangione, the 27-year-old still remains charged with second-degree murder, as per Reuters. The report went on to claim that Mangione, who has been held in federal custody in Brooklyn since his arrest, could face life in prison if convicted of murder in the second degree.

Luigi Mangione secures victory “There was no evidence presented that the defendant made any demands of government or sought any particular governmental policy change, let alone that he did so by intimidation or coercion,” Judge Gregory Carro wrote in his ruling, as per BBC.

If Mangione gets convicted of the remaining second-degree murder charge, he will face a minimum sentence of 15 to 25 years in prison, according to the BBC. Mangione has also been charged with weapons and forgery crimes, the BBC reported.

A report published by CBS News claimed that Mangione entered Manhattan Criminal Court wearing a tan prison jumpsuit just before 9:30 am for the hearing. The article further pointed out that Mangione’s lawyers have been fighting to get the state charges dropped, claiming that the parallel cases result in double jeopardy. Judge Carro, however, in his written decision on Tuesday, ruled against that request, as per CBS News.

Last December, Mangione was indicted by a Manhattan grand jury on 11 counts, including first-degree murder and second-degree murder as a crime of terrorism, along with other weapon and forgery charges, CNN reported. According to Reuters, trial dates have not yet been decided in either the state or federal cases.

FAQs When was Brian Thompson killed? Brian Thompson, UnitedHealthcare CEO, was killed in December last year.