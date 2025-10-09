Luke Combs announces My Kinda Saturday Night tour: Dates, tickets and other key details here

Country music sensation Luke Combs has surprised millions of his fans by announcing his “My Kinda Saturday Night” tour that will cover multiple cities across North America and Europe.

According to Country Central, Dierks Bentley, The Teskey Brothers, The Script, Ty Myers, Thomas Rhett, Jake Worthington, The Castellows, and Thelma & James have been announced as the supporting acts.

In an official release, Combs dubbed 2025 as “awesome” and said they have been able to perform at “some of the most iconic festivals in the world and promote country music in ways that it normally isn’t”. But he stated that there is “nothing like a headline show on a full tour with all of my fans”.

Combs said he “can't wait” for March 2026, when he will kickstart the tour from Las Vegas and make multiple stops in eight countries.

My Kinda Saturday Night tour: Key dates to remember 21 March 2026: Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas, Nevada)

4 April 2026: Carl Smith Center (Scott Stadium) in Virginia's Charlottesville

11 April 2026: Jack Trice Stadium (Ames, Iowa)

18 April 2026: Notre Dame Stadium (South Bend, Indiana)

25 April 2026: Ohio Stadium (Columbus, Ohio)

2 May 2026: Neyland Stadium (Knoxville, Tennessee)

9 May 2026: Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium (Norman, Oklahoma)

16 May 2026: Lambeau Field (Green Bay, Wisconsin)

30 May 2026: Parc Jean-Drapeau (Montreal, Quebec)

6 June 2026: Rogers Stadium (Toronto, Ontario)

4 July 2026: Ullevi (Gothenburg, Sweden)

7 July 2026: Accor Arena (Paris, France)

11 July 2026: Johan Cruyff Arena (Amsterdam, The Netherlands)

18 July 2026: Slane Castle (Ireland)

25 July 2026: Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (Edinburgh, Scotland)

1 August 2026: Wembley Stadium (London, UK)

My Kinda Saturday Night tour: Tickets and other details The tickets for the concerts will be made available for pre-sale to The Bootleggers, which is Luke Combs's fan club, at 10 AM (local time) on 14 October. It will be followed by the general pre-sale on 15 October, while the public on-sale will start at 10 AM (local time) on 17 October.

Those who plan to register for The Bootleggers can visit the official website at LukeCombs.com.

FAQs Who is Luke Combs? Performing since childhood, Combs has received multiple Grammy nominations for his work. He is best known for his singles “Fast Car” and “The Kind of Love We Make”, among others.

When and where will Luke Combs perform next? He is set to perform at the Austin City Limits Music Festival on 10 October, followed by Bootleggers Bonfire at Miramar Beach on 23 October and 25 October.