Macy’s Thanksgiving Day 2025 celebration: Cynthia Erivo, Jonathan Groff, Ciara, Shaggy & more rock the parade

The 2025 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade delivered one of its most electric lineups ever, with Broadway icons, global pop stars, legendary rappers and viral performers turning the Manhattan route into a moving concert stage.

From soulful show-openers to high-energy hip-hop moments, the parade kept millions entertained both on the streets and on live TV.

Cynthia Erivo opens with a showstopper Tony-winning Wicked: For Good star Cynthia Erivo opened the parade with a powerful rendition of Nina Simone’s classic “Feeling Good.” Dressed in a burgundy coat, turtleneck, and hat, Erivo marked the moment just a week after the release of the musical sequel.

“It’s the most wonderful feeling,” she told hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb after the performance.

Broadway takes center stage Broadway brought the drama early on.

Jonathan Groff performed a number from the breakout musical Just in Time, joined briefly by Bowen Yang for a dance cameo.

Co-star Sarah Hyland added star power to the set.

The cast of Buena Vista Social Club delivered a lively “Candela,” while Ragtime performers offered an emotional “Wheels of a Dream.”

Pop, soul & viral stars

Pop sensation Conan Gray wowed the crowd with “Vodka Cranberry,” shimmering in a white feathered outfit.

Calum Scott delivered a heartfelt duet of Whitney Houston’s “I Wanna Dance with Somebody,” singing alongside Houston’s recorded vocals.

Ciara turned the Kalahari Resorts float into a pink-themed dance party with her new hit “Low.”

Other standout sets included:

Luísa Sonza, vibrant on the Dora the Explorer float performing “Luísa Manequim.”

Matteo Bocelli, commanding the route with “Caruso.”

Jewel, soft and soulful with “You Were Meant for Me.”

Mr. Fantasy (KJ Apa), unrecognizable as he belted out his alter ego’s anthem on the pirate ship float.

Hip-hop legends own the morning The parade turned into a full-blown block party thanks to rap heavyweights:

Busta Rhymes, clad in an all-white puffer ensemble, tore through “Jump,” “Break Ya Neck,” “Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Could See,” and his “Look at Me Now” verse.

Moments later, Lil Jon hit the Toys “R” Us float to fire up the crowd with “Turn Down for What.”

Shaggy kept the energy high with a medley of “Mr. Bombastic,” “It Wasn’t Me,” and “Angel.”

Family favorites & holiday classics

Christopher Jackson joined Elmo and the Sesame Street cast for a joyful performance of “Can You Tell Me How to Get to Sesame Street?”

Kool & The Gang turned the Bronx Zoo float into a party with “Celebration.”