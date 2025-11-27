Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade start time: Check when and where to watch online

The annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will kick off on November 27 from Manhattan’s Upper West Side.

The parade, which will feature 34 balloons, four mini-balloons, 28 floats, 33 clown groups and 11 marching bands, all leading the way for Santa Claus, will also witness Labubu and “KPop Demon Hunters” – the two things that made massive cultural splashes this year.

The Thanksgiving Day parade in New York will end at Macy’s Herald Square flagship store on 34th Street, which serves as a stage and backdrop for performances.

Singer-songwriters Conan Gray and Lainey Wilson will handle the music of the parade.

Thanksgiving Day 2025 Parade: What time does it start? Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade starts at 8:30 AM EST (7:00 PM IST) and will air at that time in all time zones.

Thanksgiving Day 2025 Parade: What channel is the parade on? The parade will be on NBC, available with an antenna or through cable and satellite providers.

Thanksgiving Day 2025 Parade: Where to watch the parade online? The parade is being simulcast on Peacock, and an encore telecast begins at 2 PM EST (12:30 AM IST +1 day). A Spanish-language simulcast will also be on Telemundo.

Thanksgiving Day 2025 Parade: What’s the weather going to be like? According to The Weather Channel, there is a high of 48 degrees and a partly cloudy day, with winds up to 13 mph. AccuWeather also predicts 48 degrees with intervals of clouds and winds at 12 mph.

New York City law prohibits Macy’s from flying the full-size balloons if sustained winds exceed 23 mph or wind gusts are over 35 mph.

Thanksgiving Day 2025 Parade: Who are some of the stars performing? In addition to Conan Gray and Lainey Wilson singing, the following stars will be performing at the Thanksgiving Day 2025 Parade:

“Wicked” star Cynthia Erivo will kick off the show

Audrey Nuna

EJAE and Rei Ami of HUNTR/X

The fictional girl group at the heart of the Netflix hit “KPop Demon Hunters”

Ciara

Foreigner

Lil Jon

Kool & the Gang

Busta Rhymes

Mickey Guyton

Teyana

An eclectic group of stars — from ballet dancer Tiler Peck to YouTube’s “Hot Ones” host Sean Evans — will join the annual holiday kick-off

Thanksgiving Day 2025 Parade: What are the new balloons? This year, four new featured character balloons will debut, including Buzz Lightyear, Pac-Man, Mario from Super Mario Brothers and a 32-foot-tall (9.8-meter) balloon onion carriage featuring eight characters from the world of “Shrek.” “KPop Demon Hunters” will also be represented in the sky with the characters Derpy Tiger and Sussie.

Thanksgiving Day 2025 Parade: About new floats Several new floats will debut this year, including the first Pop Mart float, with Labubu, Skullpanda, Peach Riot, Dimoo, Molly, Duckoo and Mokoko. There will also be floats from Holland America Line, Lego, Lindt chocolates, “Stranger Things” featuring members of Foreigner, and a bunch of whimsical sheep trying to get to sleep courtesy of Serta. The fish-shaped snack Goldfish is returning to the parade with a tiny float that measures just 14 Goldfish crackers long.