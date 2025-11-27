Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade 2025 NYC Weather Alert: Gusty winds and brisk conditions expected; Balloons may fly lower

Thanksgiving 2025 is here, and New Yorkers are gearing up for the 99th annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. While the parade has marched through nearly a century of weather extremes, this year strong winds are a primary concern for the iconic balloons and floats.

AccuWeather forecast: Wind gusts could affect balloons According to AccuWeather, gusty conditions may force balloons to fly lower along the 2.5-mile parade route or, in extreme cases, keep them grounded.

“Winds could gust between 20 and 30 miles per hour,” said AccuWeather Meteorologist Alyssa Glenny. “Winds will be a factor to closely monitor.”

Parade rules state that if sustained winds exceed 23 mph or gusts surpass 34 mph, the balloons will not be allowed to fly.

“The balloons should be able to fly, but they may be kept closer to the ground,” noted Paul Pastelok, AccuWeather Lead Long-Range Expert. “If stronger winds forecast for the afternoon arrive a few hours early, plans to fly the larger balloons could be impacted.”

Pastelok also added that the “wind tunnel effect between buildings could make [the winds] feel even stronger in some spots,” which is important for attendees along the parade route.

NWS forecast: Dry but brisk conditions in Manhattan The National Weather Service (NWS) predicts a mostly dry day for the Thanksgiving Day parade, though westerly winds may make temperatures feel colder than actual readings.

“Dry but brisk conditions are expected for Thanksgiving Day,” the NWS said for the tri-state area. “Westerly winds will gust at 25-35 mph. High temperatures will be below normal, only in the mid 40s, and wind chills will remain in the 30s all day.”

Manhattan weather snapshot for Thanksgiving Day Manhattan is expected to be cold and brisk on Thanksgiving Day 2025, with temperatures around 29°F (-2°C), gusty winds, and an advisory to bundle up in jackets or coats, as per NWS forecast.

Temperature: 29°F (-2°C)

Humidity: 85%

Wind: Calm (but gusts expected)

Barometer: 30.46 in (1032.4 mb)

Dewpoint: 25°F (-4°C)

Visibility: 10 mi

Advisory: Bundle up — jackets or coats recommended

Historical context The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade has rarely been canceled. The only years without a parade were 1942-1944, during World War II. Weather, including strong winds, has never stopped the celebration, though it can influence balloon heights and safety measures.

This year, the parade features dozens of iconic balloons and floats, including Beagle Scout Snoopy, Super Mario, and Spider-Man, along with 11 marching bands and more than 30 clown crews.

Tips for parade-goers Dress warmly: Temperatures in the 40s combined with gusty winds will feel colder.

Check balloon updates: AccuWeather and Macy’s will provide real-time updates on balloon flight conditions.

Plan for delays: Strong winds may require balloons to stay lower, which could alter viewing angles along the route.