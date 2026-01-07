Man rides his horse through Target store in viral video, what happens next is unbelievable

Buyers were skimming through aisles and shelves at the Target when a man casually rode his horse through the store. The incident was caught on camera and is going viral on social media.

In the viral video, a man, reportedly TikToker Stephen Harmon, charged into the Target store riding a horse. He was accompanied by a friend. The onlookers had a mixed reaction of disgust and surprise as they saw the magnificent horse strolling inside the store.

A shopper also stopped to pet the horse.

However, what happened next left the shoppers and the staff disgusted — The horse defecated on the Target floor multiple times while taking a lap of the store.

The video footage, shared by conservative commentator Collin Rugg, also captured an employee's exclaming, “What are you doing? Get out of the store with a horse!”

In the video lasting about two minutes, the security's eventual escort of Harmon after he completes a full store circuit.

Watch the viral video here:

Here's how netizens reacted: The viral clip, originally posted January 6 on Instagram, has sparked mixed reactions from social media users who were heavy on puns like "horseshit" and “horsing around”.

A user said, “This is disgusting” Another added, “It crapped on the floor. Wtf”

“Casual day in Texas,” a netizen remarked. “Quit horsing around,” added another.

A user noted, “I’m amazed they made it a full lap before security stepped in. It’s funny until you’re the one slipping on a 'mess' while trying to buy groceries. Definitely not fair to the workers!”

Several netizens were appalled by the things people do for the sake of social media attention. “Everything for views these days,” a user said. Another added, “Seriously, some ppl just do the most for attention smh.”

However, a few social media users joked about the situation and said, “Gotta do whatcha gotta do. I mean who wouldn’t want to ride a horse through target. At least they weren’t shoplifting.”

“Seen people bring their dogs into a store, so i'm cosigning this... maybe its an emotional support animal,” a user added.

“Horse shopping gone wild,” another quipped.

A user joked, “Horse just wanted to say hay to the staff.” “Just getting his steps in. And leaving some,” added another.

A broader discussion noted similar stunts at Walmart, questioning retail policies on non-service animals in public spaces. According to a Grok response, there were 13+ similar incidents reported across the US in recent years. The AI bot claimed that 100% of these horse riders were non-white.