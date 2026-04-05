Manchester City thrash Liverpool 4-0 while Chelsea crush Port Vale 7-0 in FA Cup quarterfinals

Manchester City produced a dominant display to hammer rivals Liverpool 4-0 in the FA Cup quarter-finals on Saturday, with Erling Haaland scoring a brilliant hat-trick. At Stamford Bridge, Chelsea showed no mercy against underdogs Port Vale, running out comfortable 7-0 winners to book their place in the last four.

The two matches highlighted the huge gap between Premier League giants and lower-league sides, while also delivering a statement result in one of English football's fiercest rivalries.

Manchester City dominate as Haaland shines against Liverpool Pep Guardiola's side controlled proceedings from the start at the Etihad Stadium. Haaland opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the 39th minute before adding a second just before half-time. Antoine Semenyo made it 3-0 early in the second half, and Haaland completed his hat-trick on 57 minutes to seal a comprehensive victory.

Liverpool struggled to create clear chances and saw Mohamed Salah have a penalty saved by goalkeeper James Trafford. The result marks a tough afternoon for Arne Slot's team, who were outplayed in all departments.

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"We played really well today. The team showed great intensity and Erling was clinical as always," Guardiola said after the match. "This takes us to Wembley again and we are happy."

The win extends City's impressive run in the FA Cup, reaching the semi-finals for a record eighth consecutive season.

Chelsea cruise past brave Port Vale In the other quarterfinal clash, Chelsea made light work of League One's Port Vale at Stamford Bridge. The Blues raced into a 3-0 lead by half-time, with goals from Jorrel Hato, Joao Pedro, and Jordan Gabriel (own goal) setting the tone. They added four more in the second period, including a late penalty from Alejandro Garnacho, to complete a 7-0 rout.

Port Vale, who had caused an upset by beating Sunderland in the previous round, showed spirit but could not match Chelsea's quality and firepower. The Valiants' dream run ends here, but their journey captured the magic of the FA Cup.

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Chelsea manager expressed satisfaction with the professional performance: "We respected the opponent and did the job. Now we focus on the semi-finals at Wembley." The victory keeps Chelsea on track for a first FA Cup title since 2018.

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What it means for the FA Cup Both results send clear messages heading into the semi-finals. Manchester City look like serious contenders for more silverware, while Chelsea have momentum after a straightforward afternoon. The remaining quarter-final ties will determine the other two semi-finalists.

For Liverpool, the heavy defeat raises questions about their season form. Port Vale return to League One duty with pride intact after reaching the last eight.

The FA Cup quarter-final results have set up exciting semi-finals at Wembley, where the magic of the competition continues.