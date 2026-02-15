Manchester Orchestra drummer dies at 42: Rock band mourns loss, 'Tim Very held together the entire MO universe'

Tim Very, longtime Manchester Orchestra drummer, passed away at the age of 42. The news about Tim Very's demise was shared by the Atlanta-based rock band on Saturday, 14 February.

In a statement on Instagram, Manchester Orchestra's official handle said, “The entire Manchester Orchestra family has been devastated by the sudden passing of our brother, Timothy Very. The most beloved human being any of us were lucky enough to know in this life. We’ve all been dreading sharing this news as we are all still in absolute disbelief.”

Mourning the loss and expressing deep grief over the musician's death, the rock band stated, “Tim was instantly likable and interacted with everyone he met with kindness and warmth. His laugh was infectious and he immediately made people feel invited and encouraged. His humor and energy were the very foundation that held together the entire MO universe. Strangers quickly became friends and friends became family.”

Also Read | Bandland 2026: Grammy winning British rock band Muse to thrill Bengaluru crowd

Concluding the post, the American indie rock band from Georgia stated, “The only thing that Tim loved more than creating music was being with his family. You’d be pressed to find a more joyful dad. We love you Tim, thank you for loving us. You are a force of positivity that will be a constant presence in the rest of our days.”

Also Read | Son of Ramayan creator Ramanand Sagar, Anand Sagar Chopra dies in Mumbai

All to know about Tim Very Tim Very joined Manchester Orchestra — originally formed by frontman Andy Hull in 2004 — following former drummer Jeremiah Edmond’s departure in 2010. He set off his career with Manchester Orchestra with the group’s third full-length album, Simple Math. This album hit the top 10 on Billboard‘s Top Rock Albums and Top Alternative Albums charts following its release in 2011 via Favorite Gentlemen. Following Simple Math's success, Tim started touring with the indie rock band.

Also Read | IndiGo reduces Manchester and London flights, to suspend Copenhagen services

In 2011, Tim Very marked his inaugural performance with Manchester Orchestra was in Camden, London, during the UK leg of the band’s tour in support of Simple Math. Following his first live performance with Manchester Orchestra, Tim Very in an interview with Alter the Press, he said, “I threw up during it. It’s been awesome. I can talk about it for hours, but I’ll just say this is what I’ve always wanted to do and these are guys I’ve known for a long time. It’s the best.”