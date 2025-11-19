'Mar-a-Lago' face: This plastic surgery trend in Washington DC is leaving experts worried

Plastic surgeons in Washington DC are worried about a new demand surging in the elite circles of the US capital -- many are now wanting makeovers that give them the so-called 'Mar-a-Lago' face, a beauty standard apparently preferred by US President Donald Trump.

As per a report by Axios, which has spoken to several plastic surgeons in the city, some of the people in his inner circle are opting for the 'foghorn luxury' associated with Trump rather than the 'quiet luxury' that was in vogue during the times of his predecessors.

The publication spoke with Troy Pittman, a plastic surgeon who has worked with a number of Trump insiders. He has pointed to this stark contrast in the aesthetics of the who's who of DC, who have now become 'people who want to look like they had something done'.

Pittman pointed out to the publication that earlier people were very hush-hush about the procedures they have done, but now they intend on chatting with each other regarding the same and also passing on recommendations of doctors.

Anita Kulkarni, another such plastic surgeon, told Axios that people now want "a more done look, like that Mar-a-Lago face," wherein it becomes noticable that they have indeed done something to their facial features.

Kulkarni, who has turned down many such potential clients with the 'Mar-a-Lago face' request, said "you lose sight of anatomic normalcy" if you keep making changes to your face.

MAGA elites like Kristi Noem, Kimberly Guilfoyle, and Laura Loomer are some of the people who can be considered the prototypes for the 'Mar-a-Lago' face, as per The Guardian.

“‘To my eye, if I put any more in there, you’re going to cross over from looking like the best version of yourself to looking like Maleficent.’ I have to say no in a way that I have never seen before,” Kulkarni told The Guardian.

Interestingly, this trend is only being seen among white Americans, and not people of colour.

The Guardian spoke to another DC-based surgeon, Dr Kelly Bolden, who mainly works with people of colour and has revealed that she has not seen such 'Mar-a-Lago' requests from her clientele.