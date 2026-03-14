Marco Rubio large shoe size stuns Internet, social media points to ‘sycophancy, idol worship’ among Trump officials

Marco Rubio, Trump's Secretary of State, is in the spotlight again for his shoes. This time it wasn't the heels that caught attention of eagle-eyed internet users, it was the visibly large shoe size that the 54-year-old Republican Party member was spotted wearing.

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Photos of Marco Rubio and Vice President JD Vance sporting black formal shoes with visible gaps between the shoe’s collar and the wearer’s foot have left the internet stunned and buzzing over Trump's obsession with footwear. As per media reports, Rubio seemed to be wearing $145 Florsheim dress shoes.

Also Read | Watch | Trump seemingly ignores senator Ted Cruz during White House meeting

It is a century-old American brand that was established by a German immigrant in 1892 in Chicago by Sigmund Florsheim, a cobbler and his son, Milton. This brand has historical significance as it outfitted American soldiers in both world wars and was worn by former President Harry Truman and pop star Michael Jackson. It also aligns with Trumps broader policies.

A Wall Street Journal reported suggested that US President Donald Trump has been gifting the male officials of Oval Office new shoes. So far, VP JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, Trump's communications director Steven Cheung, deputy chief of staff James Blair and speechwriter Ross Worthington along with Fox News personality Sean Hannity and Senator Lindsey Graham reportedly received shoes as gifts from POTUS.

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The gifted shoe boxes often come with Trump's signature and a note. As per reports, mid-priced Florsheim oxfords have been Trump's gifting choice which are faithfully worn by the recipients. As per the White House, Trump pays for these gifts on his own. A female White House official told WSJ, “It's hysterical because everybody's afraid not to wear them."

This reveals that a lot about Trump's personality. The former real estate developer and hotelier gives attention to minute details as he seeks loyalty from his lieutenants.

JD Vance talks about Trump's obsession with shoes of his officials Narrating one such incidence which reflects the keen attention Trump gives to his fellow official's appearance, JD Vance once said, “A week or so ago, I walked into the Oval Office, and Marco and I are sitting there talking with the President about something. He says, stop. He looks at our shoes and says, You guys have terrible shoes. He goes against the shoe catalog and gets his favorite shoes and orders like, four pairs of shoes for me and four pairs of shoes for Marco. Because he's like, you know, we need our Vice President or Secretary of State to look their very best."

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This incident relates to 5 December 2025 Oval Office meeting when the President halted the meeting for an unusual shoe inspection.

Vance added, “He says, Marco, what's your shoe size? And Marco's apparently an eleven and a half. He says, JD, what's your shoe size? My shoe size is 13. I asked this politician, who I won't embarrass, what his shoe size is, and he says, seven. The President leans back in his chair and says, you know you can tell a lot about a man by his shoe size."

Social media reaction A user wrote, “Trump has called Rubio “Little Marco” for a decade. Trump knew the shoes would be too big, and seeing Marco wear them is an act of domination. Of course Rubio could just not wear them, but that would signal autonomy (and a sliver of courage), which the Trump would not tolerate.”

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Another user remarked, “This photo of Marco Rubio, with his size-38 feet squeezed into size-43 shoes that Trump supposedly gave him — and which he now never takes off — is a very good illustration of today’s United States. Sycophancy and idol worship worthy of the pens of Gogol and Swift. And yet, not long ago the United States was a beacon of freedom.”

A third user asked, “Why don't they wear the Trump gold freedom sneakers??”

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A fourth comment read, “It’s like a little boy wearing his daddy’s shoes…”

A fifth user said, "Well its the phrase "big shoes to fill" in action."