Mariah Carey criticised over alleged lip-syncing during Italian song at Olympics opening ceremony

Pop icon Mariah Carey found herself at the centre of an online debate after her performance at the opening ceremony of the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy, with social media users questioning both her presence at the event and whether her performance was live.

Carey performed at the Milan Cortina opening ceremony on Friday, delivering a rendition of the Italian classic Nel blu, dipinto di blu — popularly known as Volare — before moving on to her own song Nothing Is Impossible. While the appearance was positioned by organisers as a global star moment for the Games, it quickly became a talking point online.

On X (formerly Twitter), several viewers questioned why an American singer had been chosen for an Italian-hosted Olympics. “Is Mariah Carey part Italian?” one user wrote, while others wondered why a local artist had not been given the spotlight for such a high-profile moment.

The conversation soon shifted from nationality to performance. Clips circulating on social media prompted speculation that Carey may have been lip-syncing, with users pointing to limited facial movement and what they perceived as a restrained delivery, particularly during the Italian number. Some posts suggested her iconic whistle notes lacked the effort typically associated with a live performance.

At the same time, others defended the singer, noting that large-scale, globally televised ceremonies often rely on pre-recorded audio to avoid technical disruptions. Inside the stadium, the audience responded warmly, applauding when Carey sang in Italian and later cheering her original track.

The performance also drew attention to a visible teleprompter inside the venue, displaying phonetic spellings of the Italian lyrics. Screenshots of the scrolling text were widely shared online, including by Italian Olympic high jumper Gianmarco Tamberi, adding fuel to the debate.

Addressing questions raised by reporters, Milan Cortina ceremony director Maria Laura Iascone said that teleprompters are standard practice, especially when artists perform in languages other than their own. She added that performances are often recorded in advance for international broadcasts “to be on the safe side,” without directly confirming whether Carey lip-synced.

“We believe that Mariah Carey’s performance was exceptional. She was capable of creating a magic moment,” Iascone said, according to The Associated Press, adding that the singer was not paid for her appearance.

Carey later took to Instagram to describe the performance as a “dream come true,” noting that singing in Italian at the Olympic opening ceremony was a special moment for her. She also told Vogue that Volare has long been one of her favourite songs.