Mark Zuckerberg faces hypocrisy claims as his $300M mega yacht’s massive emissions draw scrutiny

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is facing renewed scrutiny over his environmental commitments after reports highlighted the massive carbon footprint of his $300 million mega yacht, Launchpad. The 387-foot vessel, one of the largest privately owned yachts in the world, has become the center of a heated online debate over whether its emissions undermine Zuckerberg’s long-publicized support for climate action.

Mark Zuckerberg's under fire for ultra-luxurious yacht According to the Daily Mail, Launchpad is powered by four engines that consume roughly 291 gallons of diesel per hour. Estimates suggest the yacht could be releasing around 40 tons of carbon dioxide every hour it operates, placing it among the most polluting private vessels currently in use. The yacht also travels with a 220-foot support ship named Wingman, reportedly valued at $30 million and equipped to carry a helicopter, smaller boats and even a mini-submarine.

Advertisement

The numbers have struck a nerve online, especially as Zuckerberg has spent more than $100 million supporting climate-related initiatives. Users on X accused the Meta founder of double standards, pointing to his own 2017 statement: “Stopping climate change is something we can only do as a global community, and we have to act together before it’s too late.”

Travels of Launchpad Fresh details reported by Greek Reporter further fuelled the backlash. The outlet claims Launchpad burned approximately 528,000 gallons of diesel over nine months between last year and this year. The yacht’s extensive travel history also raised eyebrows. In early 2025, it reportedly spent two months in the South Pacific awaiting Zuckerberg’s arrival before returning to Port Everglades after a 9,600-nautical-mile journey.

Advertisement

The vessel later headed to Europe, stopping in Norway and other destinations before sailing to Greece, where Zuckerberg celebrated his 40th birthday. Critics argue that such extensive travel contradicts his public climate messaging, with some labeling the situation as an example of “do as I say, not as I do”.

Despite the uproar, Zuckerberg has not issued a public response regarding the environmental impact of his yacht. Supporters of the Meta CEO note that many ultra-wealthy individuals own similar vessels and argue that the broader responsibility for climate action lies with global policy, not individual lifestyle choices.

For now, the debate highlights the tension between personal luxury and public advocacy, especially when the subject is one of the world’s wealthiest and most influential tech leaders.

Advertisement

FAQs What is Mark Zuckerberg’s net worth? The CEO of Meta is estimated to be worth $230 billion.