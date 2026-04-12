Dallas Cowboys safety Markquese Bell arrested on felony drug charge and marijuana possession

Dallas Cowboys safety Markquese Bell faced serious legal trouble after his arrest on Friday in Prosper, Texas. According to Collin County jail records, Bell was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance and a Class B misdemeanour for marijuana possession.

The arrest by Prosper police has quickly drawn attention across the NFL community, especially as the Cowboys prepare for the upcoming draft and offseason activities. Bell, 27, remains a key depth piece in Dallas' secondary, and this development could impact his standing with the team and the league.

Details about the arrest The charges stem from the Friday arrest in the Dallas suburb. Possession of a controlled substance is classified as a felony in Texas, while the marijuana charge is a Class B misdemeanour. Prosper police have not released additional comments, and further information about the circumstances has not been made public.

Notably, Bell was booked into Collin County jail, with reports indicating he was still in custody as of Saturday morning. The case now moves through the legal system, where Bell will have the opportunity to respond to the allegations.

Dallas Cowboys and NFL reaction The Dallas Cowboys confirmed they are aware of the arrest. However, they are yet to give an official statement regarding further details.

Markquese Bell could face discipline from the NFL under its personal conduct policy, which often results in fines or suspensions for players involved in legal matters, even before a conviction.

His agent, Deiric Jackson, addressed the situation with the Associated Press, stating, "Certainly let Markquese have his day like anybody else." Jackson added that his client intends to let the legal process play out fully.

Markquese Bell's career with the Dallas Cowboys Markquese Bell has been a reliable contributor for the Cowboys since joining as an undrafted free agent in 2022. He signed a three-year, $9 million extension before the 2025 season and is now entering the second year of that deal.

In the 2025 season, the safety started three of 17 games. He recorded 34 tackles, one sack, one pass deflection, one pressure, and added 10 special teams tackles. His versatility on defense and special teams has made him a valuable backup in Dallas' defensive backfield.

Bell's journey from undrafted rookie to established NFL player highlights his hard work and dedication. However, this off-field issue comes at a critical time as the Cowboys look to build for the future.